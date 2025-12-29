From Check-In to Countdown: Ultimate NYE Staycation Experience in the Westside City

Ring in 2026 with a celebration that goes far beyond the midnight countdown. This New Year’s Eve, Kingsford Hotel Manila invites guests to a full-sensory staycation escape from check-in to the final countdown where every moment is thoughtfully curated for a memorable year-end celebration.

Perfectly located in the vibrant Entertainment City, Kingsford Hotel Manila transforms New Year’s Eve into an all-in-one festive journey. Guests are welcomed with exclusive stay perks, elevated dining experiences, and access to the much-anticipated Jungle Beats Countdown, creating a seamless transition from relaxation to revelry.

A Stay That Celebrates Every Moment

Guests may choose between two exciting New Year’s Eve stay packages designed to suit different celebration styles. The New Year’s Eve Holistay offers a cozy yet indulgent escape featuring an overnight stay, buffet breakfast for two at Kingsford Café, and a festive Dinner Before We Roar: New Year’s Eve Buffet, perfect for those who want to savor the night with great food and comfort.

For guests eager to welcome 2026 with energy and excitement, the New Year Countdown Party Stay includes overnight accommodations, buffet breakfast for two, and exclusive access to the Roar into 2026: Jungle Beats Countdown New Year's Eve Party at the Grand Ballroom, where jungle-inspired beats, vibrant décor, and high-energy entertainment set the tone for an unforgettable night.

Both packages come with added privileges, including special dining discounts across food and beverage outlets and access to the hotel’s leisure facilities such as the swimming pool, fitness center, steam, and sauna.

A Dinner Before the Roar

The celebration begins early at Kingsford Café with “A Dinner Before We Roar”—a New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet available at 6:00 PM and 8:00 PM. Guests can indulge in a wide array of festive and globally inspired dishes in a lively atmosphere, setting the perfect mood before the night’s main events. Rate is at P2,400 for adults and P1,250 for kids 6-11 years old.

Roar into 2026: Jungle Beats Countdown

As the clock ticks closer to midnight, the excitement builds at the Grand Ballroom with “Roar into 2026: Jungle Beats Countdown.” Starting at 10:00 PM, guests are invited to dance, cheer, and toast to the New Year amid live band entertainment, nonstop party vibes, and an electric crowd. The celebration is made even more indulgent with a festive grazing table, unlimited cocktails, and exciting raffle draws, all leading up to a high-energy countdown to 2026. Guests are encouraged to wear their Jungle Chic Holiday Glam New Year look for a chance to win the Best Dressed Award, adding a stylish and playful highlight to the night. Tickets are priced at P2,500 for adults and P1,250 for kids ages 2-11 years old.

Your Ultimate Westside City New Year’s Eve Escape

Whether guests are in the mood for a relaxed holiday staycation or a high-energy countdown celebration, Kingsford Hotel Manila delivers a complete New Year’s Eve experience that is effortless, festive, and unforgettable—bringing together comfort, flavor, music, and celebration in one vibrant destination. Perfectly positioned for both work and leisure, the hotel’s prime location near major terminals and key destinations makes it the ideal place to welcome 2026 in a truly vibrant way.

Limited seats only! For reservations or inquiries, you may contact +63 2 8888 6388 or +63 917 859 5307 or you can also email at stay@kingsfordmanila.com or dine@kingsfordmanila.com.