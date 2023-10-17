From Del Pilar to San Simon

The stone church was built only in 1868 by Fr. Benito Ubierna, and the convento in 1889 by Fr. Bernabe Jimenez. Both structures, however, were destroyed in May 1899 during the Philippine-American War. The following three old church bells are also supposed to be there at the church belfry: the largest bell with inscription "donacion de Hilario Sunico año 1872 Fr. Antonio Moradillo" and two smaller bells with the identical inscription "donacion de las hermanas Juana Malonzo y Maximina Malonzo y Hermogena Malonzo año 1913 cura parroco Macario Bustos."