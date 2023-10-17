From Del Pilar to San Simon
San Simon, the town formerly known as Del Pilar, named after its founder Don Mariano del Pilar de los Reyes and dedicated to its titular patron saint Nuestra Señora del Pilar (feast day: Oct. 12), was founded on 23 Oct. 1766 (according to National Archives documents).
It was renamed San Simon in honor of Spanish governor-general Simon de Anda who died in 1776, or around the time parishes in Pampanga were taken over by secular native clergy following the departure of Augustinian friars over a dispute with the Archbishop of Manila. (The decision to rename the town was most likely made by a native parish priest.)
Kapampangans held Simon de Anda in high regard because he had led Kapampangans in the Spanish resistance against the British forces during the British Occupation in 1762-64.
The stone church was built only in 1868 by Fr. Benito Ubierna, and the convento in 1889 by Fr. Bernabe Jimenez. Both structures, however, were destroyed in May 1899 during the Philippine-American War. The following three old church bells are also supposed to be there at the church belfry: the largest bell with inscription "donacion de Hilario Sunico año 1872 Fr. Antonio Moradillo" and two smaller bells with the identical inscription "donacion de las hermanas Juana Malonzo y Maximina Malonzo y Hermogena Malonzo año 1913 cura parroco Macario Bustos."