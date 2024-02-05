From hard work and dedication come the awards

FOR several years now, the local government unit of Mabalacat City has been reaping awards and prestigious recognitons for laudqable work as a sustainable istitution of public service.

The most coveted award is the Seal of Good Local Governance (SGLG) which has an accompanying cash incentive.

The aspiring LGUs are required to complete and submit mandatory requirements and observe procedures towards attaining such an award. It is a level playing field so even small LGUs can achieve this award such as the municipality of Bamban in Tarlac.

The city of Mabalacat has consistently received the SGLG enabling it to become a Hall of Famer. It continues to aspire for such an award as it observes all its requirements annually.

By the way. most of the departments of the LGU of Mabalacat have been receiving awards and certificates of distinction like the CPDO, headed by hardworking RosanS. Paquia, EnP, the City Nutrition Council, the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office headed by Jinky Santos and the Population and Gender and Development Office headed by Charlo Costales.

The heads of these offices are proving to be good members of MCG’s team and are reapiing awards from national agencies and local firms. They too helped in achieving the SGLG award.

CPDO, for one, received a Stakeholders award for its head leads by good example.

Ditto with Jinky Santos of the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office of Joise Basilio-Tanglao of the CSWD who are both faithful implementers of good and sound programs and activities for their respective offices.

Same score was registered by Charlo Costales of the Population, Gender and Development Office. Like his fellow department heads, he delivers good results.

Marlene Mendiola and Rowena Ocampo, City Treasurer and head of DILG, respectively, are also at par with the aforementioed chiefs as they too are performing remarkably well in thieir assigned tasks.