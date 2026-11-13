From homegrown startup to biggest PH IPO: Mynt banners growth story at world's biggest fintech stage

For the fourth consecutive year, Philippine fintech leader GCash is returning to the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) 2026 following its historic $966-million (₱60.9-billion) initial public offering (IPO).

Now a publicly listed company, GCash parent Mynt brings the Philippine fintech industry's growth story to the global stage, demonstrating how homegrown innovation can expand financial inclusion and make financial services more accessible to millions of Filipinos.

For GCash, this reflects how a technology designed around people's everyday needs can help transform the financial landscape in the Philippines and even abroad.

Key leaders of the Philippines’ leading finance super app will join panel sessions, sharing insights and experiences that have shaped the growth of GCash and the broader Philippine fintech landscape. Participating leaders include Tony Isidro, President and CEO of Fuse Financing, Inc., the lending arm of GCash, Winsley Bangit, the Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash, and Michelle Fernandez, GCash Head of Corporate Sustainability and Communications.

Mynt’s IPO, the biggest in Philippine corporate history, marks an important milestone for the country’s capital market. It creates an opportunity for more Filipinos, including first-time investors, to participate in the growth of a homegrown tech company through the public markets. It also demonstrates how a Filipino fintech company can grow from a startup into a publicly listed company while continuing to serve everyday financial needs.

“Digital financial access should not be a privilege reserved for a limited few. Technology can help make financial services more inclusive, accessible, relevant, and responsive to the realities of everyday Filipinos,” Mynt President and CEO Martha Sazon shared.

GCash has evolved into a finance super app, offering millions of Filipinos essential services beyond digital payments, including bills payment, savings, credit, and other financial products. By bringing these services together in one platform, GCash makes everyday financial transactions more convenient, particularly for Filipinos with limited access to formal financial services.

Isidro, for his part, will speak at the Global SME Forum Roundtable where he will discuss how digital ecosystems can translate customer and transaction activity into accessible, scalable credit products. He will highlight how this approach brings formal financing within reach for underserved and unserved borrowers—including micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) needing working capital to sustain and scale, as well as consumers seeking to bridge budget gaps. By making credit more accessible through digital channels, GCash and its lending arm Fuse Financing, are helping address financing gaps and expand opportunities for borrowers who may otherwise turn to informal lenders.

Bangit will also join a fireside chat with the Securities and Exchange Commission to discuss emerging trends in investing. The session will highlight how progressive regulation, meaningful industry collaboration, and fintech innovation are unlocking greater access to instruments like bonds, funds, and stocks for more Filipinos, making diverse investing more affordable while strengthening consumer protection.

Meanwhile, Fernandez will take part in the “Sustainability-Linked Finance for MSMEs” panel to discuss GCash initiatives that promote sustainable practices among MSMEs. One of these is Project Sirius MSME Scorecard, which makes sustainability reporting more straightforward, and helps MSMEs qualify for sustainability-linked financing.

GCash will showcase Filipino fintech innovations at its booth at the Singapore Expo Hall 2, featuring demonstrations of key app services and AI-powered technologies that enhance security, service and financial education. The exhibit will highlight how GCash uses homegrown technology to address everyday financial needs and expand financial inclusion.

SFF, the largest gathering of fintech players, will take place on November 18 to 20 at the Singapore Expo, carrying the theme “The Coming Rewiring of the Financial System: New Risks. New Rules. New Growth.” The event will bring together leading fintech companies, investors, payment network operators, central banks, government representatives, and other industry stakeholders.

From its beginnings as a money transfer app to becoming a publicly listed fintech leader, GCash returns to SFF with a story that reflects not only its own growth, but also the progress and potential of the Philippine fintech industry on the global stage.