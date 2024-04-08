From Mediatrix of All Grace: A prophecy on China and the Philippines

In the Philippines these days, there is fear of war with more militarily and economically powerful China as tensions rise over territorial disputes. Has there been any word on this from Catholic mystics, many of whom have been issuing prophecies concerning mostly western countries?

Yes, the issue of China was among those cited by the Blessed Mother in her apparitions in LIpa, Batangas in the 1940s. Please do not disregard Lipa merely on the basis of the 1951 issuance from the Vatican declaring it as “constat de non supernaturalitate” or not supernatural. That promulgation should have been scrapped by the recantation of priests who, on their deathbed, swore they were merely pressured to reject Lipa as being of Divine nature.

Allow me to share with readers and article I wrote for this paper in 2020, in regard to a prophecy on China, based on the warnings of the Blessed Mother as Medistrix of All Graces in Lipa:

IN OCTOBER 1949, in the same month and year that the People’s Republic of China was founded by Chinese communists, the Blessed Virgin Mary was appearing to Filipino nun Teresita Castillo in a convent in Lipa, Batangas.

The specific date was October 17, 1949, when the Blessed Mother told Sister Teresing a “secret message” that was to be revealed only in 2017 by Ricardo Cardinal Vidal shortly before his death. Our Blessed Mother’s message (this was a subject of this column in the past): “Pray hard for China’s dream to invade the whole world. The Philippines is one of its favorites. Money is the evil force that will lead the people of the world to destruction.”

Noted Cardinal Vidal: “The Philippines cannot by any stretch of the imagination equal or overtake China in economic growth or prevail in a military confrontation. China can bring its huge financial, material, and human resources as well as its advanced military capability in any struggle with a smaller and poorer country like the Philippines with its ill-equipped armed forces. The first and only line of defense the Philippines has is the mantle of protection provided by the Blessed Virgin Mary.”

It is rather amusing that now that China has emerged as a global economic and military power, the Philippines is being led by an unusual president whose fondness for China is as unusual. How this would play up in the next few years--seen by a growing number of mystics as apocalyptic--would probably rest much on how prayerfully Filipinos respond to the warnings from Lipa.

Indeed, many popes have taught the doctrine and value of Marian mediation, of Mary as Mediatrix of All Grace. One prophecy is that this would be the last Marian dogma to be espoused by the Church before the great Chastisement.

In the Encyclical, Ubi primum dated February 2, 1894, Pope Pius IX said: “God has committed to the Blessed Virgin Mary the treasury of all good things in order that everyone may know that through her are obtained every hope, every grace and all salvation.”

Pope Leo XIII in the Encyclical, Octobri mense decreed on Sept. 22, 1891, noted: “Mary is this glorious intermediary... The plan of this most loving mercy, realized by God in Mary and confirmed by the testament of Christ, was understood with the utmost joy by the Holy Apostles and the earliest believers. It was the belief and teaching of the venerable Fathers of the Church. Christians of every generation received it with one mind.”

Indeed, in 1948 in Lipa, the Blessed Mother had identified herself to Sister Teresing saying: “I am Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace."

Cardinal Vidal said that “the last part of the message of Mary Mediatrix given on October 17, 1949, says: ‘Prayers, sacrifices, self-denials and the daily recitation of the Rosary will soften the heart of my Son as I said before.’”

Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace needs to be implored against Chinese aggression. In Lipa, the task of seeking her intercession was mostly likely bestowed on Filipinos, in a country dubbed as Asia’s only Catholic.

Before he passed on, Cardinal Vidal wrote this prayer, inspired by Lipa apparitions: “Remember O most gracious Virgin that the Philippines is your beloved ‘Pueblo Amante de Maria’ and that we belong to you absolutely, totally, always and forever. We are all yours and all that we have is yours, O most loving Jesus through Mary, Mediatrix of All-Grace. Amen.”

Also, I am sharing another article I wrote a few years ago, in regard to the Lipa apparitions, as follows:

ONLY SOMETHING diabolical must have intervened to prevent full devotion to the Blessed Mother as Mediatrix of All Grace in her 19 apparitions in Lipa, Batangas in 1948. While the Vatican had, in 1951, declared the Lipa events – primarily involving Marian apparitions to the late Teresing Castillo – as not being supernatural, devotion to Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace has been ironically allowed since then.

It was my uncle, Lipa Archbishop Emeritus Ramon Arguelles, who reopened on Sept. 12, 2005 the veneration of Our Lady, Mediatrix of All Grace. On the same date the following year, he declared every Sept. 12 as National Day of Pilgrimage and Prayer to Mother Mary as Mediatrix.

It 2009, he appointed a commission to reinvestigate the apparitions which was later declared anew by the Vatican as not being supernatural, to the chagrin of my uncle.

Last Sept. 12, my uncle posted in our family Facebook messenger account as follows:

“Happy Feast of the Most Holy Name of Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace! Her urgent plea is for penance and prayer for the holiness of consecrated ones, priests particularly, and for the conversion of China and all Asia. The predominantly Catholic nation in this hemisphere plays a key role for the realization of this desire of God, of the Mediatrix of All Grace and of the Church. The 500-year-old Christian nation’s failure to become, with Mary, the Third Millennium Evangelizer will be disastrous especially for the Church in the Philippines. May every Filipino Catholic be equal to the Millennium challenge.”

On June 4, 2015, in a homily at San Sebastian Cathedral, my uncle said: “I declare today what I always have at heart: Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace of Lipa is worthy of belief.”

On September 15, 2015, as part of the feast day celebrations in Lipa, he released an official statement of approval declaring “that the events and apparition of 1948 also known as the Marian phenomenon in Lipa and its aftermath even in recent times do exhibit supernatural character and is worthy of belief.”

But on May 31, 2016, he reluctantly issued another statement that Vatican had, with apparent finality, declared the Lipa events as not being supernatural, despite allowing continuing devotion to Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace.

My uncle retired three years short the age mandated by the Church.

Two years ago, in a family reunion, my uncle archbishop told me he continued to believe in the authenticity of the Lipa events without an iota of doubt on their supernatural character.