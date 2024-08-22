From plant to pet:

Dog lovers will soon have an alternative to commercially produced veterinary hygiene products.

The National Tobacco Administration (NTA) is now on its final stages of testing for at least three veterinary products using tobacco leaf extract (TLE) as the main ingredient.

The Product Development Division of the NTA’s Industrial Research Department is now conducting validation testing on TLE soap, shampoo, and ointment on dogs.

The NTA said that the products have shown potential in terms of veterinary application.

The products take advantage of the unique anti-microbial and insecticidal properties of tobacco extract.

“Plants have always been a common alternative source of medication either in the form of traditional preparations or as pure active principles. Tobacco was traditionally used as medication for a wide range of illnesses. In separate studies, TLE was shown to contain antibacterial and antifungal properties. TLE was tested on Bacillus subtilis, Staphylococcus aureus, Candida albicans, and Fusarium moniliforme,” the NTA said.

The NTA said that the products are proven effective in controlling canine (dog) ectoparasites and skin diseases.

The study to use TLE for veterinary application was initiated by the NTA in 2018.

The NTA said that products did not cause any adverse effects on dogs and pet owners based on the initial assessments.

In 2022, the NTA was able to produce the initial products and their packaging.

The shampoo and soap products were developed to manage and treat canine ectoparasites like fleas, ticks, and mites.

The ointment, mainly infused with TLE, is used in managing parasitic skin infections caused by mites as a topical ointment.

In an update sent to this reporter, the NTA said that it is currently conducting validation testing on the said products with the assistance of licensed animal doctors.

“To address ethical considerations in research, a licensed veterinarian is involved in the implementation of the project. Consultations with the Animal Health and Welfare Division of the Bureau of Animal Industry were also done,” the NTA said.

The agency said it is also conducting a market assessment on product marketability.

“Based on the survey conducted after every treatment trial, the cooperators/respondents did not observe any adverse effects like allergic reactions or skin irritations on the animals or themselves,” the NTA added.

The NTA said that the products will be priced competitively as alternatives. It added that 100 grams of TLE shampoo is initially pegged at P95, while 85 grams of the TLE soap would be pegged at P80.

Meanwhile, 10 to 20 grams of the TLE ointment would only cost P20.

The agency said it intends to have the products eventually registered and eventually produced commercially through partnership marketing.

Agricultural Potentials of TLE Emulsion

Tobacco Leaf Extract has been the subject of several research projects by the NTA since 2014, mainly on its applications for agricultural and veterinary use.

TLE may also be used as an emulsion for various agricultural applications.

In 2019, the NTA started the use of TLE emulsion as an ectoparasitic spray against lice and mites on chickens. The TLE emulsion was tested on native chickens and game fowl and yielded significant results.

As early as 2018, TLE emulsion was also tested on other farm produce like cabbage, cauliflower, string beans, eggplants, and mango.

The NTA discovered that the TLE emulsion was able to control a variety of insects like whiteflies, diamondback moths, aphids, armyworms, striped flea beetles, and bean flies which are usual seasonal pests for these vegetables and fruits.

The TLE emulsion was also found to effectively control green leafhoppers, beetles, and thrips.

According to the NTA, TLE emulsion was effective as a biopesticide and a cheaper alternative to dangerous chemical-based pesticides on the market.

The agency said it is currently looking at the commercialization and product registration of TLE emulsion as a biopesticide.

In 2022, an initial study was also conducted on the use of TLE emulsion as an insecticide for tobacco plants.

The initial stages of the testing have yielded promising results.

The NTA and its collaborators are currently undertaking more testing to yield substantial results on the promising potentials of TLE emulsion.

As for TLE’s potential for human-related applications, the NTA said that research on the matter is not yet feasible for the agency.

“We have already conducted a basic research study on a specific aspect of health that is aimed at developing a therapeutic drug. However, drug development studies entail long years of research work (at least 10 years). For now, we would like to focus on the use of TLE for agricultural purposes,” the NTA said.