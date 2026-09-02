From Sympathy to Accountability: A Call for Lasting Flood Mitigation

Growing up in a house that had no second floor, flooding was always something I dreaded. Whenever heavy rains poured relentlessly, water would quickly rise inside our home, sometimes reaching waist-deep levels. Even as a young girl, I instinctively rushed to save our clothes and belongings from getting soaked, while silently hoping that the floodwaters would stop rising.

The sound of strong rainfall alone was enough to trigger panic. It often meant preparing for evacuation and leaving behind the comfort of home. During those difficult times, my parents would bring us to my grandparents' house, which was safer because it had a second floor. Yet, being displaced and separated from familiar surroundings only deepened the anxiety and uncertainty we felt as children.

In 2001, when I turned 18, my parents made one of the best investments for our family's safety and peace of mind by renovating our home and making it more resilient to flooding. To raise the ground level of the house, we brought in about 40 truckloads of earth fill or panambak, ensuring that the waist-deep floods that once regularly inundated our community would no longer reach our home. It was a significant undertaking, but one born out of years of living with fear and uncertainty whenever heavy rains came.

That renovation marked a turning point for our family. For the first time, we could face the rainy season with a greater sense of security, no longer constantly worrying about floodwaters entering our home or having to evacuate at a moment's notice. More than two decades later, I remain deeply grateful to the Lord for the protection, comfort, and peace of mind that this blessing has brought our family during every storm and rainy season.

Because of these experiences, my heart goes out to the families who recently endured severe flooding. The exhaustion of constantly moving belongings to higher ground, the fear of losing hard-earned possessions, and the uncertainty of what the next day will bring are burdens that only those who have lived through floods can truly understand. Beyond the physical damage, floods leave emotional scars that can linger long after the waters have receded.

What makes the recent flooding in Pampanga even more heartbreaking is that it spared no one. The floodwaters did not stop at low-lying communities but also reached villages and exclusive subdivisions that many thought were safe from such disasters. In moments like these, we are reminded that calamities do not discriminate. It does not spare anyone.

As communities begin the long process of recovery, we must do more than extend sympathy and support to those affected. We must also raise our collective voice and demand accountability, ensuring that concrete, sustained, and effective measures are undertaken to address Pampanga's worsening flooding problem. Recovery should not end when the floodwaters recede; it must be accompanied by decisive action to prevent communities from reliving the same hardship year after year.

This responsibility rests not only on the national and local government units but also on private sector partners, civic organizations, and the community itself. Through genuine collaboration, long-term planning, and transparent implementation of flood mitigation initiatives, we can work toward a future where Pampanga's families no longer live in fear whenever heavy rains arrive. The time for compassion must go hand in hand with the resolve to pursue lasting solutions.