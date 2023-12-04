Fuel price adjustments expected December 5

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Major oil industry players in the country projected over the weekend a marginal decrease in the pump price of diesel and a slight increase in the cost per liter of gasoline and kerosene.

Oil firms led by Unioil disclosed that diesel is projected to drop by P0.30 to P0.60 per liter. Gasoline is seen to increase by P0.10 to P0.39 per liter.

The price per liter of kerosene, may remain or increase by P0.25, according to industry experts and analysts.

The price adjustments are expected to be implemented on Tuesday, December 5, based on the Mean of Platts Singapore or MOPS.

MOPS is a measure used by oil industry players firms, dependent on the trading results of petroleum products in the regional market.

Data from the Department of Energy shows that overall fuel prices are at net increases of P12.30 per liter for gasoline, P6.00 per liter for diesel; and P1.74 per liter for kerosene.