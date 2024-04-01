Fuel price adjustments forecast after Holy Week

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Oil firms are forecasting adjustment in the pump prices of fuel after Holy Week from April 1-5, 2024.

The latest fuel trading prices based on the Mean of Platts Singapore (MOPS) stated that gasoline prices are expected to increase by P0.30 to P0.70 per liter, after it increased by P1.40 per liter during the Holy Week.

A rollback is seen for diesel at P0.55 to PP0.95, after a hike last week of P2.20 per liter.

Kerosene prices are also expected to decrease by as much as P1.30 per liter, after an increase of P1.30 per liter last Tuesday.

Fuel firms will make the final announcement on Monday, April and implement the price adjustments the following day.