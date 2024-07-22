Fuel price adjustments to take effect July 23

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Mixed adjustments in the prices of fuel will take effect on Tuesday, July 23, oil firms announced on Monday.

After rollbacks last July 16, the price of diesel (which decreased by P0.90 per liter), will again be slashed by P0.40, per liter.

Kerosene may go down by P0.70 per liter, after being reduced by P1.15 per liter last week.

The Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau said the mixed adjustments are due to crude oil prices losing their gaining streak in the early part of the week.

The agency said market participants remained cautious over the global demand outlook with top importer China experiencing slow economic growth.

Another factor is the expectation of higher crude flows from Iran, the DOE said.

"But latest trading and relevant news showed demand optimism after US crude inventories declined,” the agency added.

Fuel firms announce price adjustments every Monday and implemented the following day.