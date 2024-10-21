Fuel price cuts set on Oct 22

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- After hefty price increases last Tuesday, the Department of Energy (DOE) said over the weekend that oil firms will cut prices of gasoline, diesel and kerosene this week, starting October 22.

The DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau said the price cuts will range from P0.50 to P0.75 per liter for gasoline, P1 to P1.15 per liter for diesel; and P0.90 to P1 per liter for kerosene.

The agency said the fuel price adjustments are due to recent oil market developments in the Middle East and China.

In the Middle East, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement to US President Joe Biden that no attacks would be carried on Iran's crude or nuclear facilities resulted in oil prices sliding down.

The fuel rollback is also attributed to China's alleged "failure" to boost its reported "ailing" economy with stimulus measures. The country is the world's largest crude importer.

Other factors affecting fuel prices are the potential crude supply surplus in early 2025, and the expected oil demand growth to slow down in 2025 due to vehicle efficiency upgrades, the DOE said.