Fuel price hike greets motorists on Oct 1

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Slight increases in the prices of fuel greeted motorists on the first day of October.

Oil firms said diesel is up by P0.90 per liter while gasoline increased by P0.45 per liter. Kerosene also increased by P0.30 per liter.

The hike in the prices of fuel is the second, after oil firms last week increased the price of gasoline by P0.90 per liter and diesel by P0.40 per liter.

The Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau said on Sunday that the price movements were due to the increasing unrest and conflict in the Middle East.

"Sunday’s news of increased violence between Israel and Lebanon has caused supply uncertainty amid fears that the war could widen to other neighboring countries," said the DOE.

Aside from the worsening conflict in the Middle East, the DOE added that other factors attributed to the increases are China’s stimulus package to strengthen their economy and movements in the United States’ fuel inventory.

"The Chinese government’s move to boost its economy is also seen to offset weak demand in Europe. US crude inventory draw is a bullish signal indicating tightening global supplies," the DOE said.