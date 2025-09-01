Fuel price hike marks start of 'ber' months

Another price hike is set on Tuesday, September 2, according to the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau.

The price of gasoline will increase by P0.40 to P0.60 per liter; diesel by P0.80 to P1.00 per liter; and kerosene P0.50 per liter.

The bureau said the price increase is due to “larger-than-expected” decline in US inventories and the potential impact of new US tariffs on India.

It added that oil industry groups were keen on the developments in diplomatic efforts among the US, Ukraine and Russia, which raises concerns over potential supply disruptions.

Last Tuesday, oil firms increased gasoline, diesel and kerosene prices by P0.70, P0.50 and P0.30 per liter, respectively.