Fuel price increase set this week: DOE

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The pump prices of fuel may slightly increase this week, starting Tuesday, September 24, according to the Department of Energy (DOE).

This, after two consecutive rollbacks. The price of gasoline was slashed by P1.00, diesel by P1.30, and kerosene by P1.65.

DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau Assistant Secretary Rodela Romero said the prices of gasoline may increase by P0.40 to P0.90 per liter; diesel by P0.00 to P0.40 per liter; and kerosene with no movement or by P0.20 centavos per liter.

Romero said that the price increases are attributed to various factors in the Middle East and Asia.

This includes the United States Federal Reserve making aggressive interest rate cuts weeks before their Presidential election and a decline in US crude inventories.

Another factor is the tension in the Middle East wherein the attack on Hezbollah members across Lebanon offered some price support amid a potential disruption in the supply of oil, the agency said.

In Asia, a refinery in Japan is undergoing maintenance that may trigger the fuel prices increase.

Malaysia removes their subsidies to gasoline with octane grade of 95, Romero added.

Oil companies announce price adjustments every Monday, which will take effect the following day.