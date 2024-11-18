Fuel price rollback set on November 19

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- Oil firms and the Department of Energy (DOE) on Monday announced that fuel prices will go down on Tuesday, November 19.

The DOE Oil Industry Management Bureau said that gasoline will decrease by P0.85 per liter; Diesel by P0.75 per liter; and kerosene by P0.90 per liter.

The rollback comes after fuel prices increased by P2.10 per liter last week.

The Oil Industry Management Bureau attributed the decrease to weaker demand predicted made by members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries spearheaded by Russia.

The agency added that the "bleak outlook on demand from China" and the 2025 crude price forecast due to the projected increase in oil production in the US also contributed to the decrease in fuel prices.

The rollback will be implemented as early as 6 am by some oil firms.