Fuel prices to increase by more than P1: DOE

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The price of gasoline, diesel and kerosene will increase by more than P1 per liter starting Tuesday, November 12.

This was announced by the Department of Energy (DOE) Oil Industry Management Bureau (OIMB) over the weekend.

The agency cited various factors, including weakening of the Philippine peso.

The DOE said the price per of gasoline will increase by P1.50; diesel by P1.20; and kerosene by P2.10.

The adjustments will be the second this month.

Oil firms last week slashed the price per liter of gasoline by P0.10, but jacked up the price per liter of diesel and kerosene by P0.75 and P0.50, respectively.

The DOE said the price hike is due to US production cuts that resulted from the Gulf of Mexico being battered by hurricanes.

The gulf has been affected further by the Federal Reserve's reduction of benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, a move seen to spur more economic activity, address inflation and higher oil demand.

The agency cited the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries's delayed plans to increase output in December and depreciation of the Philippine peso.

“We use dollars to buy petroleum products, we’ll need more pesos to buy fuel now,” DOE-OIMB assistant director Rodela Romero said.

The price adjustments will be implemented starting at 6 am on Tuesday.