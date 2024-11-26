Fuel prices up P1+ per liter

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- Oil companies increased the pump prices of fuel by more than P1.00 on Tuesday, November 26, after a meager rollback last week.

The price hike was announced on Monday and implemented on Tuesday by fuel firms led by Shell Pilipinas Corp., Chevron Philippines Inc. (Caltex), Flying V, Petron Corp., Cleanfuel, Petro Gazz, PTT Philippines Corp., and Unioil Petroleum Philippines, Inc.

In their advisories, the firms said gasoline is up P1.15 per liter, diesel by P1.10 per liter, and kerosene by P0.80 per liter.

Last week, the price per liter of gasoline was slashed by P0.85, diesel by P0.75, and kerosene by P0.90.

The Department of Energy (DOE) said the price increase was due to rising geopolitical tension and alleged threats of oil refinery business closures around Russia amid heavy losses.

The price adjustment was also aggravated by the oil production outage in Norway, the DOE added.

The new price hike brings fuel year-to-date adjustments at a net increase of P10.15 per liter for gasoline and P9.40 per liter for diesel, and a net decrease of P1.40 per liter for kerosene as of November 12 this year.