Fuel subsidy for Magalang drivers, farmers pushed

The Sangguniang Bayan of Magalang, Pampanga is currently proposing a supplemental budget for a fuel subsidy.

Funds will be allocated to the transport and agriculture sectors, which have been greatly affected by the oil price hike.

Councilor June Tanglao said it is important to immediately allocate funds to ease the burden on drivers and farmers.

While majority of the council reportedly supports the proposal, Vice Mayor Eller Pecson emphasized that the subsidy mechanism must be clear and detailed, particularly in identifying beneficiaries and implementing the policy.

Councilor Noel Sunga stressed that the agriculture sector should be included in the program, as it is one of the main industries in the municipality.

The proposal is expected to undergo a thorough deliberation before it will be approved.