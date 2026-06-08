Fun in the run: BingoPlus takes part in Sparkle Run 2026

The country’s number one and most trusted online entertainment platform BingoPlus added fun and excitement to the recently concluded Sparkle Run 2026 last May 30 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.

Organized by GMA Sparkle Center and RUNRIO Inc., BingoPlus entered the event as a Silver sponsor, providing the brand with exposure, live recognition, and a booth setup, where runners received loot bags while top finishers received Durian Cup tumblers.