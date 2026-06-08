Fun in the run: BingoPlus takes part in Sparkle Run 2026

The country’s number one and most trusted online entertainment platform BingoPlus added fun and excitement to the recently concluded Sparkle Run 2026 last May 30 at the Quirino Grandstand in Manila.
Organized by GMA Sparkle Center and RUNRIO Inc., BingoPlus entered the event as a Silver sponsor, providing the brand with exposure, live recognition, and a booth setup, where runners received loot bags while top finishers received Durian Cup tumblers.
With 8,000 participants joining the fun, Sparkle Run 2026 blended fitness with fandom, featuring historic routes at the 3, 5, 6.6, 10, and 16-kilometer categories, with top GMA celebrities running alongside thousands of participants.
Always at the forefront of entertainment, whether online or offline, BingoPlus continues to find meaningful ways to reach new communities and audiences while staying true to its core value of responsible gaming.
About DigiPlus Interactive Corp.
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced leading platforms BingoPlus, ArenaPlus, and GameZone, widely known for their engaging experiences in interactive gaming and sports entertainment. For more information, visit .
About BingoPlus
BingoPlus is the Philippines' leading and most comprehensive digital entertainment platform. It has redefined digital gaming in the country. Launched in January 2022, it introduced the first-ever interactive, live-streaming digital bingo platform. BingoPlus is an affiliate of DigiPlus Interactive Corp. and is an advocate for responsible gaming. BingoPlus is licensed by PAGCOR. For more information, visit.