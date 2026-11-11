Functionality before aesthetics

A recent Facebook post by Design with Chris on the priorities of school improvement projects prompted me to write this piece in agreement with his argument. Too often, some school leaders become so focused on making campuses visually appealing that the most fundamental needs of learners and teachers are unintentionally overlooked. Let me be clear: I am not against beautification projects. Attractive school grounds, well-maintained hallways, and colorful learning spaces certainly have their place. However, as a parent, I firmly believe that functionality must always take precedence over aesthetics. While pleasing surroundings can create a positive first impression, the true measure of a school lies not in how it looks but in how effectively it serves the people who use it every day. A school's success should be reflected in clean restrooms, reliable water supply, safe and comfortable classrooms, and facilities that genuinely support teaching and learning.

As parents, we entrust schools with our children's safety, health, and learning. That is why concerns such as clean restrooms, adequate water supply, working faucets, proper ventilation, and comfortable classrooms matter far more than visual appeal. These are not luxuries. They are basic necessities that directly affect a child's well-being and ability to learn. No amount of paint or decoration can compensate for facilities that fail to meet these fundamental needs. At the end of the day, students remember how comfortable and supported they felt in school, not how attractive a hallway looked in photographs.

What makes this issue even more significant is that many parents already go out of their way to supplement what schools need. It is not uncommon for parent groups to contribute funds, labor, or materials for classroom repairs, electric fans, curtains, additional chairs, learning resources, and other essential improvements. Many do so willingly because they want the best environment for their children. These efforts reflect a shared understanding among parents that practical improvements have a more direct impact on learning than cosmetic enhancements. When resources are limited, every peso spent should answer the question: Will this make life better for learners and teachers?

Ultimately, school improvement should not be measured by what looks impressive on social media or during campus visits. It should be measured by whether students have access to clean facilities, whether teachers can teach effectively, and whether the learning environment supports success every single day.

A beautiful campus is certainly a welcome bonus, but beauty should never come before necessity. As a parent, I firmly believe that schools best serve children when they prioritize what is functional, essential, and meaningful. Let us address what truly matters first, and allow aesthetics to follow once the basic needs of learners and teachers have been met.