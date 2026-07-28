'G NA G' NA SA BDO FIESTA SA PAMPANGA!

'Go na Go' ka na ba to start your financial journey and secure the best future for you, your family and even your own business? Then, tara lets at kita-kits sa grand BDO Fiesta sa Pampanga, happening on August 1, 2026, 10:00AM to 3:00PM at the Event Center of SM City Pampanga.

BDO Fiesta in Pampanga is a celebration of banking services spiced up with fun, gifts, surprises and live entertainment. It is a toast to BDO Unibank's strong engagement and partnership with the Kapampangan community, a day filled with fun and educational activities that spell "kasiyahan, kaalaman, at komunidad."

BDO Fiesta stands for "Financial Information and Education para sa Simpleng Tulay sa Asenso," a series of month-long mini-fiestas in Pampanga, culminating with the grand celebration on Saturday August 1. It is a group-wide initiative by BDO Unibank and BDO Network Bank that showcases its commitment to actively engaging with communities across the Philippines.

As part of the fiesta, there were in-branch special offers and deals at BDO Unibank and BDO Network Bank branches in Pampanga, where customers received special gifts for inquiring and signing up for Checking and Savings Account, Junior Savers (only at BDO mini-fiesta venues), Kabayan Savings (Overseas Filipinos), Home Loan, Auto Loan, BDO Pay, Credit Cards, Multipurpose Loan, Cash Management Services, BDO Life Insurance, BDO Non-Life Insurance, Trust (EIP, IMA, UITF), and BDO Network Bank's Savings Account, Kabayan Savings, Negosyante Loan, and Salary Loan.

By bringing banking services closer to locals and giving them more opportunities to access these services, BDO stays true to its word: "We are here, we are present, we are part of the community. More than a roadshow, BDO Fiesta is a tribute to community spirit, where guests are treated to games, prizes, and live entertainment, while also learning practical tips on saving, budgeting, and investing.”

Siyempre, Alden Richards and company will be there for live performances at 2:30PM. Plus, special prizes and offers await you at the BDO Fiesta in Pampanga!

Pampanga at the fore

BDO Fiesta has toured provinces including Ilocos, Negros, Davao, and Bicol and last year, Bulacan, where the Bank brought together its people’s love for lively gatherings, music, and bayanihan via the Usapang Negosyo SME Forums to help entrepreneurs enhance their access to financing solutions and provided them financial management guidance.

“BDO constantly finds ways to be present in the communities to lead them towards a positive financial journey. Most of the time, our customers discover what we can do for them when they visit the branch. Through the BDO Fiesta, we are coming to them to become even more attuned to their financial needs and enhance their banking experience.”

“BDO Fiesta is our way of joining Kapampangans in their journey to asenso,” the bank said, adding “We know Pampanga is rich not just in heritage and culture but in hardworking families and business owners. We’re here to support their dreams—whether big or small."

According to Genie Gloria, BDO Unibank Senior Vice President and Head of Remittance, Pampanga has always been at the forefront and bringing the BDO Fiesta to the province is historic, being the place where the Bank's grassroots marketing began in 2014.

"We first launched grassroots marketing in 2014. From thereon, this [Pampanga] was the first province where we did financial inclusion. Inikot namin ang Pampanga at hindi na kami huminto. Ngayon, nandito na naman kami sa Pampanga. At sa August 1 ang culmination. And why Pampanga? Nandito po ang pinakamalaki at affluent market ng overseas Filipinos. Sa tingin namin, sa buong Pilipinas," she shared.

She furthered: "As of today [July 16, 2026] we have generated 300% more than our target. And that's only for Kabayan accounts. We're talking about almost 20,000 new accounts as of today, with millions of savings already put there sa lahat ng branches dito kasama namin ang BDO Network Bank."

"That goes to show, ang Kapampangan, ay talagang nagsi-save na. At maganda ito at talaga na makikita natin sa paligid. Noon nandito po kami dati, walang laman ang Clark. Ngayon, gusto ko rin pong sabihin sa inyo nandito na rin po ang third location ng remittance team as part of our resiliency initiative, which hopefully hindi po mangyari ang the Big One. If that happens, we will continue doing our operations from Pampanga and continue doing the processes of remittances of Filipinos anywhere in the world, in the Philippines. The remittance team is composed of well-trained people whom we relocated from Manila, Tarlac, Pampanga. In fact, even during the Covid-19 pandemic, we did not stop serving," she added.

During the BDO Business Talk held at the SMX Convention Center Clark on July 16, bank executives noted that Pampanga is fast establishing its position as one of Central Luzon’s fastest-growing economic hubs, that why BDO Unibank is positioning digital finance and financial inclusion as key drivers of sustainable business growth in the province.

The BDO executives stressed that Pampanga’s expanding commercial activity, and young and tech-savvy population or the Gen Z, has accelerated the adoption of cashless payments, digital banking platforms, and formal financial services. The shift, they said, is enabling both consumers and entrepreneurs to improve financial management while enhancing business efficiency.

To support technological and advances, Anna Marie Teresa Lim, first vice president and area head for Pampanga-Bataan of BDO’s Branch Banking Group, said that physical branches continue to play a vital role in delivering personalized financial advice. "Integrating digital platforms with branch-based services enables customers to access financial guidance throughout different stages of their financial journey—from saving and payments to borrowing, investing, and business expansion."

To support the province’s growing economy, BDO continues to expand both its digital capabilities and physical banking presence. In Pampanga, there are 29 BDO Unibank branches---the Arayat branch opened last year and another one to serve in Porac by October 2026---eight BDO Network Bank branches, and 202 Cash Agad partner-agents, extending banking services to communities across the province and improving financial access in underserved areas.

As Pampanga continues to attract new investments and strengthens its reputation as a major economic center outside Metro Manila, BDO reaffirmed its commitment to helping individuals, entrepreneurs, and businesses adapt to changing financial needs through digital innovation, accessible banking solutions, financial protection, and investment services. (Jovi T. De Leon)