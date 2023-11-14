Gadon lauds Philko 18 Group of Companies, BDO thrusts for MSME

CLARK FREEPORT—Secretary Larry Gadon, Presidential Adviser for Poverty Alleviation, lauded the recent Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between BDO Network Bank and the Philko 18 Group of Companies for its potential to provide significant opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

The MOU signing was held at the Quest Hotel in Clark Freeport, Pampanga, on November 9, 2023.

As a guest speaker at the MOU signing, Secretary Gadon highlighted the potential for BDO Network Bank to provide capital to qualified and interested MSMEs who wish to become part of the Philko 18 Group of Companies' business ventures.

In return, the Philko 18 Group of Companies will assist the MSMEs in partnering with them and provide business models, product development, financing, and marketing assistance.

Secretary Gadon further explained that BDO Network Bank will offer loans and financing to the MSMEs that will partner with Philko, which comprises 18 pharmaceutical companies selling products in various major chain account stores outlets and generic stores.

He emphasized that this collaboration will create economic opportunities for many Filipinos and significantly contribute to the livelihood upliftment, a primary focus of the Marcos Administration.

This partnership is a positive step towards empowering MSMEs in the Philippines and uplifting local communities.