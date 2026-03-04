Gallery, medical group set art exhibit on March 11

The Pampanga Medical Society (PMS), in collaboration with 1576 Art Gallery, will open its upcoming art exhibit titled “Pinta 4: Forms and Hues from Hands that Heal” on March 11, 2026, in Barangay Cabambangan in Bacolor town.

The exhibit highlights the artistic talents of medical professionals, showcasing both sculpture and painting created by doctors.

The event emphasizes creativity beyond medicine, reflecting how physicians express their perspectives and experiences through visual art.

Featured artists include Dr. Vittorio Pantig, Dr. Regina Yao, and Dr. Abel Laxamana, whose works include sculpture, and cityscape and landscape paintings.

The opening reception is scheduled for March 11 at 5:30 PM at 1576 Art Gallery. The exhibition will run from March 11 to March 20, 2026, and open daily from 11 AM to 7 PM.

“Pinta 4” continues the medical society’s initiative to highlight the artistic side of healthcare professionals, presenting works created by what organizers describe as “hands that heal.”

The public is invited to explore the intersection of medicine, creativity, and visual expression through the works of physician-artists.