Baseball. Such a wonderful and exciting game. It is America’s pastime and it has also caught fire in the Philippines.

In this sport, you get to hear “bases loaded”, “steal a base” “walk” (in the park).

The cities of Angeles and Mabalacat seem to have a developing baseball environment – politically at that.

I fancy not myself as an expert of the sport nor a political scientist. But I think I know the essence of the game as well as what it takes to win.

ANGELES CITY. It is common knowledge that there will be a switch of batters in next year’s elections. Lazatin brothers Carmelo Jr. (Mayor Pogi), the mayor, and Carmelo II, the Congressman (Cong Jon) will be swapping posts.

Right off the bat, I can tell that the First Congressional District, made up of the two cities and the town of Magalang, will be a walk for soon-to-be Cong Pogi. Man, this guy is not just doing so well in Angeles as its mayor but is oozing with PR that may not be found in another local chief executive. Not to mention that his team’s bullpen has the best manager in IC Calaguas and Reina Manuel. The triune can chew up tobacco well and spit it to anyone who may not be calling the game straight and according to rules.

“Mayor” Jon is not a new player at all even if he tries the new position, or even other posts at that. He is both a batter and a pitcher too.

During his birthday celebration that was made into a pasasalamat for the support he got the past nine years as Congressman, he scored big. His accomplishments were more than what people expected him to deliver. I remember one figure -- that in 17th Congress alone (his first term), he got 34 bills enacted into law. I would not dare list the titles here as they are so many. But anyone who doubts that can just verify with House of Representatives.

There are some curve balls being thrown at him this early. One example is a supposed survey where he is toe to toe with someone who has yet to try any elective position. Funny thing is that Jon is shown to be even slightly behind at 44.12 % or 0.22 behind the other contender in survey conducted in all of the city’s barangays where 11.54 percent are said to be still “undecided.”

In the pasasalamat event on June 3, Jon swung the ball out of the park. He scored a homer especially with his speech. It was not the typical political speech that one could break his eardrum from loud shouts. It was rather philosophical and full of wisdom. At some point, I described it as a “homily” where the call to serve is a task for everyone not just for those in power.

His speech just proved that the Lazatins can go beyond “ditak a salita”. And they were words that could inspire and rally everyone to do a little more for the community, for fellowmen.

The bases are loaded. The brothers have made them full. The line-up is formidable with Vice Mayor Vick Vega still on the heavy hitter on the plate. The diamond is full of star (read:well-meaning) players like Atty Pogs Suller, Edu Pamintuan, Alex Indiongco. Newcomer Alfed Sangil can pitch, ensuring a strike out for Jon’s team. The Lazatins are well ahead in Angeles City and the first district.. Even if these were the 9th inning and they are leading the game, they wouldn’t have second thoughts to still score a homerun not for themselves but for their constituencies.

+++++

MABALACAT CITY. Mayor Cris Garbo has just stolen a base, or bases, so to speak.

That move to appoint the former vice mayor Christian Halili as Chief of Staff (COS) was brilliant. Optics and PR wise, it sent a message that reverberates in the political arena.

Taking place during a public event, a flag raising ceremony, the appointment is like stealing a base from the opponent. Halili has been identified to be in the other or opposing team in the past two political exercises in Mabalacat. One of which was a fight for mayorship where the two slugged it out. Garbo hit the ball out of the ballpark with landslide wins.

After his appointment as COS, political observers now believe that Halili may be donning a new jersey. And he may become the lead pitcher and a batter at the same time. Could it be that his being a COS, a position that warrants trust and confidence among Garbo’s inner core, can lead to becoming his vice mayoral running partner for 2025?

People may have been expecting Halili to suit up in the team that will go against Garbo and his charges that include Rox Pena, Noel Castro, Cocoy Tiglao, Carlo Dizon, Cherry Manalo etc.

This team is developing to be Geld Aquino and Jun Castro tandem as news are ripe that they have broken away. That was expected of Jun Castro who filed a case versus all of his former team that earned them victory in 2022. As to Vice Mayor Geld, speculations have it that he was finally swayed by his uncle Boking Morales to go for mayorship.

If I may be clear, Geld has the mold of a good local chief executive. He has war chest too and can spend for his own. But to do that against Garbo would be a tough fight, if not a losing battle. Garbo has been scoring homers since 2017 when he was first catapulted into power. His social welfare, health and hospitalization programs alone would be hard to beat. He is well loved too by the Pinedas and that is like having the best team manager in the bullpen.

As to Halili, he might not have the financial capacity to go against Jun Castro. But his name, his leadership and charisma can do wonders. These alone could be enough for him, given the possibility that he would be joining Garbo’s team who scored 12-0 in the last elections. ON the one hand, he can always have anyone to bankroll his campaign. And it is not remote that the powers that be in the province can anoint him. Comes with anointment is financial backing.

Let’s play ball.