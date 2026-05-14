GameZone added flare and flavor to the Aurora Music Festival

A Celebration of Filipino Music and Talent

As a major presenter of the Aurora Music Festival, GameZone reinforced its position as more than one of the country’s leading online card gaming and casino platforms. It also strengthened its commitment to supporting Filipino music and creative talent.

Adding to the festival’s powerhouse lineup of OPM icons such as SB19, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Parokya ni Edgar, and Kamikazee, GameZone brought its own burst of star power to the celebration.

The crowd was further energized by appearances from Jackie Gonzaga on Day 1 and girl group Baby Dolls on Day 2, adding excitement and entertainment that matched the festival’s high-energy spirit.

Beyond the main stage, GameZone also mounted a meaningful initiative to support emerging Filipino talent. During the festival, the brand featured aspiring local artists LEMTRO, who performed “What Now” and “Salapi,” and KOBI, who performed “Madume” and “Itim Lahat,” giving them a platform to showcase their music to both online viewers and on-ground attendees.

This initiative reflects GameZone’s commitment to creating opportunities for the local creative community, proving that the brand goes beyond gameplay to champion Filipino talent in its many forms.