GameZone added flare and flavor to the Aurora Music Festival

GameZone lit up the Aurora Music Festival with vibrant energy, bringing a bold and immersive celebration of Filipino music, creativity, and entertainment.
Held over two unforgettable days at Clark Global City in Pampanga, the festival gathered thousands of music fans as GameZone went beyond its role as major presenter transforming the grounds into a dynamic hub of interactive experiences, entertainment, and celebration.
Festival-goers were treated to celebrity appearances, engaging activities, and exciting rewards that amplified the festive atmosphere and brought the GameZone experience to life across the venue.
As a major presenter of the Aurora Music Festival, GameZone reinforced its position as more than one of the country’s leading online card gaming and casino platforms. It also strengthened its commitment to supporting Filipino music and creative talent.
Adding to the festival’s powerhouse lineup of OPM icons such as SB19, IV of Spades, Ben&Ben, Parokya ni Edgar, and Kamikazee, GameZone brought its own burst of star power to the celebration.
The crowd was further energized by appearances from Jackie Gonzaga on Day 1 and girl group Baby Dolls on Day 2, adding excitement and entertainment that matched the festival’s high-energy spirit.
Beyond the main stage, GameZone also mounted a meaningful initiative to support emerging Filipino talent. During the festival, the brand featured aspiring local artists LEMTRO, who performed “What Now” and “Salapi,” and KOBI, who performed “Madume” and “Itim Lahat,” giving them a platform to showcase their music to both online viewers and on-ground attendees.
This initiative reflects GameZone’s commitment to creating opportunities for the local creative community, proving that the brand goes beyond gameplay to champion Filipino talent in its many forms.
Amid the glow of stage lights and the pulse of live performances, GameZone drew festival-goers in with its interactive two-level booth, featuring a striking LED installation that quickly became a crowd favorite and a visual centerpiece of the grounds.
GMA actor Rayver Cruz delighted fans with a surprise appearance, engaging with attendees and taking on the Ikaw Ang Alas Punching Machine challenge scoring an impressive 859, surpassing the previous record of 782 set by brand ambassador Manny Pacquiao.
The experience was further amplified by a vibrant roster of influencers and content creators, including Awra Briguela, Christine Samson, Stella Salle, Abby Salle, Maine Eugenio, and Kayla Heredia, who added even more energy and excitement to the GameZone space.
Festival-goers also enjoyed a wide range of interactive games, giveaways, and prizes. From dance challenges to OOTD showcases, attendees took home vouchers, branded merchandise, and gadgets, making every interaction at the booth both engaging and rewarding.
High Engagement, Strong Participation, and Festival Rewards
The GameZone booth emerged as one of the most visited and high-energy areas of the festival, drawing strong crowd volume and consistent foot traffic throughout the event. Festival-goers flocked to the space, turning it into a vibrant hub of participation, entertainment, and shared excitement.
Adding to the festive experience, GameZone elevated the celebration with a series of exciting prizes and giveaways. At the Main Stage raffle, two lucky winners each took home an iPhone 17 Pro Max, drawing major cheers from the crowd. During the Dance Cam segment, five participants were awarded ₱1,000 each for their standout performances.
Festival-goers also received GameZone credit vouchers, along with branded shirts and caps, and disposable cameras that allowed them to capture and relive their Aurora Music Festival memories.
A Shared Celebration Beyond Gaming
Together with DigiPlus, GameZone continues to evolve as a brand that goes beyond gaming, creating entertainment experiences that connect with audiences in meaningful and celebratory ways.
At the Aurora Music Festival, GameZone stood out not just as a sponsor, but as a driving force behind the celebration. By blending music, gaming, and interactive entertainment, the brand helped create an unforgettable festival experience that resonated with fans long after the final performance.
About DigiPlus
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit
About GameZone
GameZone is a PAGCOR-licensed online gaming platform in the Philippines that offers secure and competitive Player vs. Player experiences. As the pioneer of table game tournaments in the country, GameZone elevates traditional Filipino card games such as Tongits and Pusoy into structured, modern competitions through the GameZone Tour. GameZone launched the Tongits Plus Champions Cup (TPCC), an enhanced evolution of its earlier GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup (GTCC), marking a significant step forward in delivering high-stakes, skill-driven tournament experiences for Filipino players. With real-time gameplay, a growing base of competitive players, and a portfolio of over 1,500 premium games, GameZone continues to expand access to skill-based gaming and digital competition nationwide.
For more information, visit and follow @taragamezone and @gamezonetour on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.