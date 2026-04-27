GameZone teams up with Tropical Hut

GameZone has partnered with Tropical Hut to launch the GameZone Classic Burger, an exclusive meal now available in selected branches nationwide.
The collaboration celebrates the Filipino tradition of gathering with family and friends over good food, while bringing in a sense of fun and nostalgia inspired by gaming culture.
The GameZone Meal features a signature red bun filled with bold, savory flavors that reflect the brand’s identity. It also comes with special edition collectible cards, offering a unique experience that blends food with the vibrant play and entertainment culture in the Philippines.
The launch was attended by well-known influencers Stella Salle, Noel Dela Cruz, Maine Eugenio, Seyrah, and Frincess, who added excitement to the celebration.
Guests also took part in the “Level of Spicy Challenge,” where participants competed for a cash prize, making the event both interactive and engaging.
More than just a meal, the collaboration highlights Filipino pride, whether through classic card games or well-loved comfort food.
The GameZone Classic Burger is now available in participating Tropical Hut branches in BGC, Buendia, Cubao Romulo, Farmers Plaza, Escolta, Congressional, Pasig, Monumento, MDC 100, and Commonwealth.
DigiPlus and GameZone will continue to bring fun and entertainment through partnerships and collaborations that connect people in meaningful ways.
Visit your nearest participating Tropical Hut branch and try the GameZone Classic Burger today. Share your experience using the official hashtag #GameSaSarap.
About DigiPlus
DigiPlus Interactive Corp. pioneered digital entertainment in the Philippines. It introduced the leading platforms BingoPlus and ArenaPlus, widely known for their engaging interactive gaming and sports entertainment experiences. DigiPlus also operates GameZone, with more to come. For more information visit
About GameZone
GameZone is a PAGCOR-licensed online gaming platform in the Philippines that offers secure and competitive Player vs. Player experiences. As the pioneer of table game tournaments in the country, GameZone elevates traditional Filipino card games such as Tongits and Pusoy into structured, modern competitions through the GameZone Tour.
GameZone launched the Tongits Plus Champions Cup (TPCC), an enhanced evolution of its earlier GameZone Tablegame Champions Cup (GTCC), marking a significant step forward in delivering high-stakes, skill-driven tournament experiences for Filipino players.
With real-time gameplay, a growing base of competitive players, and a portfolio of over 1,500 premium games, GameZone continues to expand access to skill-based gaming and digital competition nationwide.
For more information, visit and follow @taragamezone and @gamezonetour on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.