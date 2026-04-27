GameZone teams up with Tropical Hut

GameZone has partnered with Tropical Hut to launch the GameZone Classic Burger, an exclusive meal now available in selected branches nationwide.

The collaboration celebrates the Filipino tradition of gathering with family and friends over good food, while bringing in a sense of fun and nostalgia inspired by gaming culture.

The GameZone Meal features a signature red bun filled with bold, savory flavors that reflect the brand’s identity. It also comes with special edition collectible cards, offering a unique experience that blends food with the vibrant play and entertainment culture in the Philippines.