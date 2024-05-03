Garbo assumes chairmanship of PB culture and arts committee

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- First District Board Member Councilor Krizzanel "Win-Win" Garbo has assumed the chairmanship of the Provincial Board Committee on Culture, Art and Education.

Garbo replaced former board member Mylyn Pineda Cayabyab who resign in April this year.

Garbo formally met with tourism officers of Pampanga during the turnover meeting held at the Capitol recently.

Garbo will also be looking after education concerns. She also met with officials of the Schools Division of Pampanga.

Garbo had pledged to continue the programs and advocacies initiated by her predecessor.

Garbo holds the chairmanship of the Provincial Committee on Tourism.

Pineda Cayabyab had resigned from her post as a board member and had transferred here voter's registration in the City of San Fernando which is part of the 3rd district.