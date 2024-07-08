Garbo calls for unity in public service

MABALACAT CITY --- Mayor Cris Garbo of this component city has urged his fellow officials and public servants to unite for the service of their kabalens.

Garbo issued the statement when the majority of the city council members, local government workers and punong barangays showed support to the mayor's administration during the flag raising ceremony at the city hall on Monday.

Councilors Liza Pineda and Marjorie Morales Sambo were among the officials who aired support to Garbo.

Pineda emphasized her strong support for the mayor since 2019. She highlighted their vision for the city's progress.

Sambo lauded Garbo for his 'exemplary governance" she has witnessed under the mayor's leadership.

Other councilors, including Timothy Dee, Rox Peña, Noel Castro, Jerry Magsino, Carlo Dizon, and Cocoy Tiglao, also voiced their support for Garbo.

They underscored the mayor's dedication to public service and commitment to the city's growth.

Liga ng mga Barangay President Rey Pineda and SK President Paul Andre Tiongco also expressed their solidarity with Garbo.

The two praised Garbo's leadership and his administration's positive impact on the city and the Mabalacat people.

In response to the overwhelming show of support, Garbo expressed his gratitude to the Sangguniang Panlungsod members and barangay captains.

He acknowledged the collaborative efforts and unity displayed by the city's leaders and vowed to continue working tirelessly for the betterment of Mabalacat City.

Garbo urged them to remain focused on their duty of serving the people of Mabalacat City and to refrain from being caught up in political entanglements.

"The most important thing is we serve the public with sincerity and to the best of our abilities," Garbo said.

Regardless of political affiliations or beliefs, unity in serving the city is paramount, according to the mayor.

He encouraged all employees, even those not aligned with his political party, to work together for the betterment of the city.

Garbo said he drew strength from the support of all, including those who may oppose him.

He said that their challenges serve to motivate him to work harder and strive for excellence in his leadership role.