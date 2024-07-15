Garbo congratulates Kabalen PBA draftees

MABALACAT CITY --- Mayor Cris Garbo extended his congratulations to two basketball players from Mabalacat City, Justine Baltazar and Ronan Santos, who were drafted in the Philippine Basketball Association (PBA).

Baltazar was selected as the first pick in the first round, while Santos was chosen as the first m pick in the third round by the Converge Fiber Xers.

Garbo, a known sports enthusiast, expressed his pride in the accomplishments of the two players.

He highlighted the importance of their success in inspiring the youth of Mabalacat City to excel in both sports and academics.

Garbo, 60, is active in various sports such as basketball, baseball, golf, and cycling.

The mayor also emphasized the value of sports in promoting camaraderie, discipline, and physical fitness among his kabalens.

Garbo mentioned the ongoing inter-barangay basketball league in the city

He underscored the role of local sporting events in nurturing and showcasing the talents of aspiring athletes.