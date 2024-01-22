Garbo distributes 50 laptops to teachers

MABALACAT CITY — The city government here, headed by Mayor Garbo, distributed 50 brand new laptops to public school teachers under the Department of Education (DepEd).

Garbo thanked the teachers for their dedication and hard work during the distribution ceremony at the Gabaldon Hall of Mabalacat Elementary School.

The mayor emphasized the city government's dedication to prioritizing education and supporting the professional development of teachers.

"We recognize the pivotal role that our educators play in shaping the minds of our youth and preparing them for a successful future. The distribution of these laptops is a small token of our immense appreciation for their hard work and dedication," he said.

Schools Division Superintendent Maria Carmen Cuenco thanked Garbo for the donations.

"This initiative will undoubtedly have a profound impact on the quality of education in Mabalacat City, and we are truly grateful for this significant investment in our educators and students," she said.