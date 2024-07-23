Garbo elated after Marcos commended MCC in SONA

MABALACAT CITY -- Mayor Cris Garbo of this city said he was elated after President Marcos recognized Mabalacat City College (MCC) during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) on Monday, July 22, 2024.

“In the face of top global competition, the Mabalacat City College in Pampanga was awarded the Technological/Digital Innovation of the Year [from the Times Higher Education (THE) Awards Asia],” Marcos said.

"I am delighted and honored by President Bongbong Marcos's recognition of our city's achievements during his recent SONA and for highlighting Mabalacat's success on a national platform," Garbo said.

The mayor said that the acknowledgment of Mabalacat City College's prestigious award for Technological or Digital Innovation of the Year by the Times Higher Education shows the sincerity and hard work the local leaders' put to the educational institution.

"I also want to express my gratitude to MCC President Michelle Aguilar-Ong and the men and women of Mabalacat City College for continuing to make MCC a hub for innovation and progress in the field of technology and digitalization, helping to ensure that our students receive the best education possible and are well-equipped for the challenges of the future," Garbo added.