Garbo names former VM as new chief of staff

MABALACAT CITY-- Mayor Cris Garbo of this city has named former Vice Mayor Christian Halili as his new chief of staff.

The announcement came shortly after Garbo presented a citation to Halili in grateful appreciation of the latter's service to Mabalacat City.

Garbo clarified that Halili will act as his chief of staff, a position that involves working closely with the mayor to support in various decision-making processes.

The mayor said this move signifies a collaboration between him and Halili, "highlighting the trust and respect that exists between the two leaders."