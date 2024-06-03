Pampanga

Garbo names former VM as new chief of staff

Local News Official
Local News OfficialSunStar File Photo

MABALACAT CITY-- Mayor Cris Garbo of this city has named former Vice Mayor Christian Halili as his new chief of staff.

The announcement came shortly after Garbo presented a citation to Halili in grateful appreciation of the latter's service to Mabalacat City.

Garbo clarified that Halili will act as his chief of staff, a position that involves working closely with the mayor to support in various decision-making processes.

The mayor said this move signifies a collaboration between him and Halili, "highlighting the trust and respect that exists between the two leaders."

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph