GCash brings investing closer to more Filipinos with digital platform GStocks PH

Digital Platforms Driving Inclusion

The scale-up of online investing reflects a shift toward digital platforms that reduce hurdles to market participation. With a streamlined onboarding process that allows Filipinos to invest directly through the GCash app, GStocks PH draws more retail investors to the local capital markets while promoting digital financial inclusion.

“By improving digital access to investing, an area that was once traditionally reserved for the privileged few, we are helping create pathways for more Filipinos to build a more secure financial future.” said Winsley Bangit, Group Head of New Businesses at Mynt, the parent company of GCash.

With mobile trading and online investing becoming a mainstay, GCash places greater financial literacy among Filipinos at the center of its priorities.

Aside from improving access to market research and beginner-friendly guidance within GStocks PH, the super app has also launched its AI-powered Pera Coach to provide on-demand access to educational tips and investment information.

“Beyond making access to investing more convenient, we’re doubling down on our financial literacy efforts to help Filipinos better understand and use the tools we provide.” Bangit added.

Through GStocks PH, GCash is making investing more accessible to Filipinos, helping to address traditional barriers and giving more people the opportunity to build a stronger financial future. For more information visit www.gcash.com.

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About GCash

GCash is the Philippines’ #1 Finance Super App and Largest Cashless Ecosystem. Through the GCash App, users can easily purchase prepaid airtime; pay bills via partner billers nationwide; send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines, even to other bank accounts; purchase from over 6 million partner merchants and social sellers; and get access to savings, credit, loans, insurance, and invest money, and so much more, all at the convenience of their smartphones. Its mobile wallet operations are handled by G-Xchange, Inc. (GXI), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mynt, the first and only $5 billion unicorn in the Philippines.

GCash is a staunch supporter of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly UN SDGs 5,8,10, and 13, which focus on safety & security, financial inclusion, diversity, equity, and inclusion, as well as taking urgent action to combat climate change and its impacts, respectively.

For more information, please contact:

Gilda Maquilan

VP and Head of Corporate Communications

GCash