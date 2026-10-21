GCash celebrates 22nd birthday with nationwide ‘pasalamat’ blowout

At the heart of the celebration are three familiar ways Filipinos share the joy of a birthday:

● Pakain: Selected offers at participating outlets across the country, including limited-time ₱10 chicken meals at KFC, Chooks to Go, Andok’s, Baliwag, and more!

● Palibre: Free MRT rides for GCash users from October 20 to 23, from 4:30 AM to 11 PM.

● Pamigay: Daily chances to win GCash credits and raffle prizes, including up to 100 motorcycles giveaway that comes with FREE Standard insurance courtesy of GInsure, through the GBirthday experience; and round-trip tickets to the Philippines for Overseas Filipinos.

Palibreng sakay for MRT-3 commuters

From October 20 to 23, GCash users can ride the MRT for free using 3 ways to pay – Commute QR, Tap-to-Pay, or a GCash Visa Card – at the MRT-3. To avail, users just need to scan or tap using their selected GCash payment at the designated GCash turnstile. Users must maintain a minimum account balance of ₱14, which will be deducted at entry and immediately credited back upon tapping out at their destination.

Bringing pakain to Filipino mealtimes

No Filipino birthday is complete without food, and the celebration brings that familiar pakain tradition to chicken favorites across the country.

The ₱10 chicken offer runs from October 20 to 31, covering select partner stores across Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, with specific offers varying by brand and location. Selected birthday offers include chicken meals from KFC, Chooks to Go, Andok’s, Baliwag, and more.

Customers can find the limited-time ₱10 voucher in the GCash app, claim the voucher (make sure it's in the voucher pocket seen on the profile page), order at a participating branch in person, and pay the promotional price using GCash Scan to Pay.

More chances to win through pamigay!

Until Oct 31, users can open the GCash app, click GBirthday, complete an eligible transaction, and shake to play and receive prizes. They can unlock instant GCash credits worth ₱10, ₱50, or ₱100, as well as raffle entries for major prizes—including up to ₱100,000 in GCash credits and 100 lucky winners of brand-new Yamaha YTX 125 motorcycles, with free Standard Insurance via GInsure.

GCash Overseas is also making everyday transactions even more rewarding with its first-ever “Shake It, Win It” holiday rewards program. In October, three lucky winners will each receive round-trip flight tickets for two.

To join the GCash Overseas “Shake It, Win It” raffle, users have to complete eligible GCash transactions such as adding money to their GCash wallet and sending money to the Philippines, then tap the Merry GCash banner on the home screen. They will be redirected to “Shake It, Win It,” to shake their phone to earn raffle entries. GCash users earn more raffle entries every time they top up their wallet and send money home. For overseas Filipinos, adding money to GCash can be done via linking their bank account (for those based in the US and Europe) or using an official GCash remittance partner.