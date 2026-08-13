GCash expands community programs nationwide

GCash is expanding its community-based programs across the country this August as part of efforts to improve access to financial services and digital payments, particularly in underserved communities.

The mobile wallet provider has launched activities in Cebu, Koronadal City, Makati, Tarlac,

Cavite, and the Bicol Region in partnership with government agencies, local governments,

and business organizations.

The programs offer account assistance, digital payment

services, cybersecurity education, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Among GCash’s partners are the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Housing Authority (NHA), Department of Trade

and Industry (DTI), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), and the

Philippine Franchise Association (PFA).

The initiatives are aimed at addressing common barriers to financial inclusion, including

the lack of valid identification, limited access to account support, and the absence of

digital payment options in some communities and small businesses.

“Financial access should not depend on where a person lives or how familiar someone is with technology,” said Barbie Rodriguez-Dapul, chief operating officer of GXI, the operating arm of GCash.

She said bringing services directly to communities helps more Filipinos use financial services safely and participate in the digital economy.

One of the company’s key programs is the expansion of GCash Barangay Outposts, where residents can register for the National ID and receive assistance with GCash account registration and verification.