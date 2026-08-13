GCash expands community programs nationwide

GCash is expanding its community-based programs across the country this August as part of efforts to improve access to financial services and digital payments, particularly in underserved communities.
The mobile wallet provider has launched activities in Cebu, Koronadal City, Makati, Tarlac,
Cavite, and the Bicol Region in partnership with government agencies, local governments,
and business organizations.
The programs offer account assistance, digital payment
services, cybersecurity education, and support for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).
Among GCash’s partners are the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA), Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), National Housing Authority (NHA), Department of Trade
and Industry (DTI), the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI), and the
Philippine Franchise Association (PFA).
The initiatives are aimed at addressing common barriers to financial inclusion, including
the lack of valid identification, limited access to account support, and the absence of
digital payment options in some communities and small businesses.
“Financial access should not depend on where a person lives or how familiar someone is with technology,” said Barbie Rodriguez-Dapul, chief operating officer of GXI, the operating arm of GCash.
She said bringing services directly to communities helps more Filipinos use financial services safely and participate in the digital economy.
One of the company’s key programs is the expansion of GCash Barangay Outposts, where residents can register for the National ID and receive assistance with GCash account registration and verification.
Through a partnership with the PSA, National ID registration is
conducted in barangay halls and other community venues, while GCash representatives
provide support for account setup, basic transactions, account security, and scam
prevention.
In the Bicol Region, GCash participated in the National Housing Authority’s People’s
Caravan to provide account assistance and financial-service information to residents of
housing communities.
In Koronadal City, the company also partnered with the local
government to promote the use of digital financial services and support local merchants.
GCash is also promoting wider adoption of digital payments among small businesses.
In Concepcion, Tarlac, the company supported the rollout of the PalengQR program, allowing public market vendors to accept digital payments.
In Cebu and Cavite, it partnered with the Philippine Franchise Association and PCCI Cavite to support entrepreneurship and
business education programs aimed at helping MSMEs adopt digital tools for payments, financing, marketing, and business operations.
The company continues to expand its GCash Pera Outlets, enabling qualified sari-sari
stores and neighborhood businesses to offer cash-in, cash-out, and bills payment
services.
The initiative is intended to make basic financial transactions more accessible
while creating additional income opportunities for participating businesses.
Additional activities are scheduled in several areas, including Davao City, Northern
Mindanao, the Zamboanga Peninsula, Cotabato City, Lucena City, Quezon City,
Mandaluyong, and Manila. According to GCash, upcoming programs will include National
ID registration, account assistance, digital payment onboarding for public markets, MSME engagement activities, and community outreach programs.
The company said the nationwide rollout is part of its broader effort to help more Filipinos gain access to formal financial services and participate in the country’s growing digital
economy.