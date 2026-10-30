GCash reminds users to stay vigilant vs scams ahead of All Saints Day

As millions of Filipinos prepare to travel to their respective provinces for All Saints Day, GCash is urging the public to stay alert against online scams and fraud that can exploit the travel rush, distractions, and last-minute arrangements during the occasion.

“The safety of our users remains top priority. GCash continues to strengthen its systems and empower users to recognize and avoid scams, especially during peak travel periods.” said Miguel Geronilla, GCash Chief Information Security Officer.

With increased activity during the holidays, scammers often take advantage of

users through fraudulent promos and deceptive messages. GCash shares tell-tale signs of the most common scams to watch out for:



Spoofing

Links sent via SMS or messenger apps may lead to fake websites designed to steal login credentials. Malicious QR codes can also redirect users to fraudulent payment portals. During Undas, when messaging activity surges, even seemingly authentic messages can hide these threats. Users are advised to be extra vigilant.

Thread hijacking

Authorities have reported scam messages appearing inside legitimate SMS conversation threads, making them look authentic. This tactic underscores why users should never trust a sender’s name alone. Always double-check and verify before sending money or payments.

Activate In-app OTP

Fraudsters may pose as GCash agents offering “account verification” or “cashback.” GCash will never ask for your MPIN, OTP, or personal details. For added protection, users are encouraged to turn on in-app OTP, which generates one-time passwords directly inside the GCash app instead of relying on SMS.

Remember: GCash will never send links via SMS, email, or chat apps. Only transact through the official GCash app or verified GCash channels on Facebook and Messenger.



Take charge of your account security with GCash Security Center



The new in-app GCash Security Center gives users direct control over protecting their accounts, funds, and transactions against scams, fraud, and unauthorized access. The centralized hub also features user-controlled safeguards: Lock My Account, which allows users to immediately freeze their accounts and block outgoing transactions even if their phones are lost or compromised; Money Lock via GSave, which secures funds by separating them from money available for everyday transactions; and Subscription Center, which enables users to review and disconnect merchants or apps linked to their accounts to prevent unwanted future payments.

Take advantage of scam protection insurance



Because fraudsters attempt to exploit users’ vulnerabilities, GCash users can add another layer of financial protection by availing of Scam Protection Insurance through GInsure. Underwritten by CHUBB Philippines, policy coverage is up to ₱15,000 for eligible losses arising from covered scams, including social engineering, account takeover, and online shopping fraud. For as low as ₱20 per month with the new auto-renew feature, eligible users can gain added peace of mind with additional financial protection against covered fraudulent transactions, subject to policy terms and conditions. Because GInsure Scam Protection Insurance is an insurance policy, money lost to covered scam incidents is paid by the insurance underwriter, and not taken from the GCash wallet of the recipient.

Report and stay informed



If you think you’ve received a spoofed message or encountered a phishing attempt, immediately report it through the Help Center in the GCash app. The GCash security teams continuously monitor and act on reported scams to protect users.

GCash users may also report suspected fraudulent activities to the official GCash Help Center at help.gcash.com by messaging Gigi, "I want to report a scam." Customers can also contact the official GCash hotline at 2882 for inquiries and other concerns.

By staying informed and alert, travelers can protect themselves from fraud and focus on spending time with their families this Undas.