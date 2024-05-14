Geely Pampanga is SGAP 2023 Dealer of the Year

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---Sojits G Auto Philippines named Geely Pampanga of the LausAutoGroup Dealer of the Year for its consistent dedication to adhering to and effectively executing action plans in accordance with Geely Philippines' GDEP standards.

During the awarding ceremony on May 13 at the Geely Pampanga showroom along Jose Abad Santos Avenue in Bacolor town, Sojits G Auto Philippines recognized the dealership for its outstanding sales performance in 2023 despite the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Geely Pampanga has only been in operation for three years, but has showcased remarkable growth and success in the competitive automotive market and continues to thrive in 2024, rising as one of the preferred brands by auto enthusiasts.

Along with the Dealer of the year award, Geely Pampanga's Christian Zapanta was recognized as the Top Sales Executive for his outstanding contributions to the Overall Vehicle Retail Sales in 2023.

The award was received by Laus Group of Companies Chairman and CEO Lisset Laus-Velasco, President Paul A. Laus from Sojits G Auto Philippines President and CEO Naoyuki Takeda and Geely Country Head for the Philippines Jackie Zhou.

LausGroup First Vice President and Executive Director Dior A. Laus said that the Dealer of the Year award is a reflection of Geely Pampanga's commitment to delivering exceptional sales and aftersales services to its customers.

"It's not just the sales performance but about customer satisfaction. We saw to it that Geely Pampanga customers are very satisfied with the service we extend the LausGroup way," she said.