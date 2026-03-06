Geld cites role of women in Mabalacat's progress

Mabalacat Mayor Geld Aquino has underscored the role of women in the city's development.

The local government unit (LGU) of Mabalacat City joined the celebration of National Women’s Month 2026

through a launching ceremony at the city hall on Friday.

Aquino vowed that the LGU will support programs aimed at strengthening the role of women in the community.

He emphasized that women’s participation is vital in shaping a more inclusive and progressive city.

Aquino was joined by Vice Mayor Jun Castro, who also expressed support for initiatives that promote the rights, capabilities, and empowerment of women across different sectors of society.

City Councilors Ike Morales, Noel Castro, Errol Soliven, Benny Jocson, Timmy Dee, Vicoy Ong, Dr. Stephen Aurelio, Patricia Ann Acorda, Marjorie Grace M. Sambo, Elizabeth R. Pineda, and Ruvielane Margarito attended the event.

The officials highlighted the importance of policies and programs that promote gender equality and women empowerment.

This year’s celebration carries the theme “Lead Like Babaylans, Filipinas,” which aims to recognize the important contributions of women in leadership and in the continued progress of society.