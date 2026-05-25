Geld orders inspection of construction projects

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino said he has ordered the inspection of all ongoing construction projects in the city.

The mayor issued the statement during the flag ceremony at city hall on Monday, May 25, a day after the collapse of a building under construction in Barangay Balibago, Angeles City.

According to Aquino, he has directed the City Engineer’s Office to inspect construction sites in the city to prevent similar incidents.

The city government has sent a medical team to assist in the rescue operations at the collapsed nine-storey building along Teodoro Street in Balibago.

Meanwhile, Angeles City Mayor Jon Lazatin said that rescuers are still searching for survivors.

The Angeles City Information Information Office has recorded 4 fatalities, including two construction workers, a Malaysian tourist, and a vendor.

As of 12 noon on Monday (May 25), authorities have rescued 26 individuals from the rubble.

The Bureau of Fire Protection said 17 individuals are still missing as of press time.