Geld: Security measures in place for Holy Week

Mabalacat City Mayor Geld Aquino said that measures are being implemented to ensure a safe and peaceful observance of Holy Week in the city.

Aquino made the remarks during a flag-raising ceremony on Monday, where he also stressed that the four-day workweek will continue in local government offices.

The mayor said the city government will continue bringing programs and benefits closer to the people.

Despite the country’s ongoing crisis, Aquino assured strict monitoring of fuel prices and basic commodities to prevent overpricing.

The mayor also pledged support for drivers and operators of tricycles and public utility jeepneys during the event.

The City Public Employment Service Office, led by Jacqueline Bungay, served as the host of the flag-raising ceremony.

Councilors Patricia Acorda, Ike Morales, Benny Jocson, Marjorie Sambo, and Errol Jake Soliven Noel Castro; SK President Paul Andrei Tiongco; City Administrator Oscar Deang Jr., and other officials also attended the flag ceremony. (RGN)