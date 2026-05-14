GEN Z SAVERS: TURNING BANKING INTO LIFESTYLE

“I love to shop! I’m turning my Rewards Points into discounts for skin care finds, makeup hauls, and gadget upgrades, thanks to my savings with BDO!”
Take it from Gen Z superstar Belle Mariano, as she reveals how BDO Rewards makes treating yourself simple and stress free. No extra effort—just keep saving with BDO and watch your Rewards Points stack up.
Here’s how it works
Keep at least ₱50,000 in your savings account and make sure your Rewards Card is active to start earning Rewards Points. Earn 1 Rewards Point for every ₱30,000 you maintain each month.
With 1 Reward Point = P1, your savings can turn into fashion finds, beauty buys, or even grocery runs. No complicated conversions or confusing math.
Perks that grow with you
All new BDO account holders are automatically enrolled in the BDO Rewards program, starting at the Emerald tier. As your savings grow, you can progress to the Sapphire and Diamond tiers—unlocking greater perks and privileges along the way. The more you save, the better it gets.
You can use your Rewards Points to shop at SM Retail stores, redeem e-GCs from your favorite lifestyle brands, or convert them into cash credit for your BDO Credit Card or SMAC.
As Belle puts it: “One step towards adulting is learning how to keep track of how much I save and how much I spend. But it’s also nice to treat ourselves once in a while, especially when we use Reward Points so we don't even have to spend anything.”
Rewards at your fingertips
BDO Rewards is now on BDO Pay, so you check your Rewards Points, track your savings, and shop e-GCs all in one app. Everything you need is in one place, so you can focus on enjoying the rewards without the hassle.
Activate your BDO Rewards Card now on BDO Pay and turn your savings into something worth celebrating.
For more details, drop by the BDO branch nearest you or visit www.bdo.com.ph/rewards.
CEBU FOODIES GO CASHLESS
Cebu’s vibrant food scene continues to thrive, offering everything from casual cafés to destination restaurants that draw crowds from across the city. For many young professionals, eating out isn’t just about the food—it’s a way to connect, unwind, and celebrate milestones.
Alongside this lifestyle trend is the growing shift toward cashless payments. More diners are choosing to tap or scan to pay for their meals, instead of waiting in line or digging for change.
Smarter ways to pay
With BDO, customers now enjoy more seamless payment options that fit effortlessly into their day, whether they are dining in, ordering out, or on the move.
BDO customers can tap their debit and credit cards at the counter for a quick, seamless checkout. With BDO Pay, they can send money, scan to pay at partner merchants, or split bill with friends. Every transaction links straight to their bank account or credit card, making it easy to pay—no need to cash in or transfer funds between digital wallets.
Beyond convenience, cashless payments offer better control over spending. Real-time transaction tracking lets users see exactly where their money goes, the moment it’s spent. For young professionals balancing income, savings, and lifestyle expenses, this makes budgeting easier and helps curb overspending.
Unlock exclusive perks
Cashless dining becomes even more rewarding with exclusive promos. BDO cardholders get discounts, cashback offers, and other perks that add value to everyday spending. When paired with BDO Pay, these benefits become more attractive through app-exclusive deals.
Ongoing until June 15, 2026, BDO Pay is offering a Scan to Pay promo that gives diners 5% cashback or up to P1,000 when they spend at least P500 in restaurants nationwide. For Cebu’s food lovers, this means more value with every meal.
For those new to Scan to Pay, getting started is easy:
Step 1: Open the BDO Pay app and tap Scan QR from the dashboard or from Pay & Request menu
Step 2: Scan the merchant’s QR (works with all official QRPh codes) or generate a QR to show to the merchant to pay
Step 3: Enter the amount and select your source account—bank account or credit card
Step 4: Review, confirm and authenticate to complete payment
Scan, pay and savor life
With BDO’s cashless payment options, diners can skip the hassle and focus on what matters: good food, great company, and shared moments.
Ready to pay smarter? Download the BDO Pay app from your phone’s app store and start enjoying seamless cashless payments.
Exclusive for Cebu: Visit any BDO branch and apply for a BDO Credit Card or open a BDO Debit Card account until May 31, 2026 to score limited edition freebies — while supplies last.
THE GREAT BDO TRAVEL SALE
Ready to plan your next getaway?
Then head on to the Great BDO Travel Sale and enjoy exclusive flight deals, cruise and travel packages, plus hassle-free visa application with your BDO Cards.
The Great BDO Travel Sale happens in Manila on June 5 to 7, 2026 (10AM–8PM) at the SMX Convention Center Aura, SM Aura Premier.
After Manila, it flies to Cebu on June 26 to 28, 2026 (10AM–9PM) at the North Wing Atrium, SM City Cebu.
Book exclusive fares, travel, and cruise packages to local and international destinations and enjoy visa assistance with your BDO Credit and Debit Cards!
Plus, avail of FLY NOW PAY LATER at 0% interest on 3 months term and pay 3 months later with your BDO Credit Card. Applicable to Philippine Peso credit card transactions and to select travel partners only. Not applicable for online bookings.
Promo Period: June 8 to 28, 2026
Qualified Cards
· All active principal and supplementary BDO Credit Cardholders of Mastercard, Visa, JCB, UnionPay, Diners Club and BDO American Express® Cardmembers
· All active BDO Debit Cardholders (Mastercard and Visa)
No BDO Credit Card yet? Apply now and enjoy exclusive welcome cashback offers!
Visit www.bdo.com.ph/travel for more details.