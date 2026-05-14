GEN Z SAVERS: TURNING BANKING INTO LIFESTYLE

“I love to shop! I’m turning my Rewards Points into discounts for skin care finds, makeup hauls, and gadget upgrades, thanks to my savings with BDO!”

Take it from Gen Z superstar Belle Mariano, as she reveals how BDO Rewards makes treating yourself simple and stress free. No extra effort—just keep saving with BDO and watch your Rewards Points stack up.

Here’s how it works

Keep at least ₱50,000 in your savings account and make sure your Rewards Card is active to start earning Rewards Points. Earn 1 Rewards Point for every ₱30,000 you maintain each month.

With 1 Reward Point = P1, your savings can turn into fashion finds, beauty buys, or even grocery runs. No complicated conversions or confusing math.

Perks that grow with you

All new BDO account holders are automatically enrolled in the BDO Rewards program, starting at the Emerald tier. As your savings grow, you can progress to the Sapphire and Diamond tiers—unlocking greater perks and privileges along the way. The more you save, the better it gets.

You can use your Rewards Points to shop at SM Retail stores, redeem e-GCs from your favorite lifestyle brands, or convert them into cash credit for your BDO Credit Card or SMAC.

As Belle puts it: “One step towards adulting is learning how to keep track of how much I save and how much I spend. But it’s also nice to treat ourselves once in a while, especially when we use Reward Points so we don't even have to spend anything.”

Rewards at your fingertips

BDO Rewards is now on BDO Pay, so you check your Rewards Points, track your savings, and shop e-GCs all in one app. Everything you need is in one place, so you can focus on enjoying the rewards without the hassle.

Activate your BDO Rewards Card now on BDO Pay and turn your savings into something worth celebrating.

For more details, drop by the BDO branch nearest you or visit www.bdo.com.ph/rewards.