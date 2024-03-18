IN TWO issues, I will delve on significant topics pertaining to a particular sector of society- the women considered as vulnerable and sensitive.

With the acquiesence of Charlo Costales, head of Population Gender and Development office, I now proceed with the discussion of these topics.

From the prospectus handed me by Charlo, it can be gleaned that his office is the coordinating, regulatory and monitoring office of the city government of Mabalacat and is focused on gender responsive and population-focused policies, programs and services.

It observes the following core values: service excellence, professionalism, innovativeness, respect, integrity, teamwork and transparency.

As we can see, on this office rests the backbone of the city’s public service as it deals with people of various attitudes and persuasions and tries to address different inherent problems of the citizenry.

The same prospectus itemizes the programs and services of the Population, Gender and Development office, viz: 1) certification on GAD plan and budget approved programs, plans and activities of various departments and units of the city government; 2) women empowerment through livelihood entrepreneurship advancement program; 3) sentrong aruga program; 4) application/renewal for the Mabalacat City on citizen amelioration, relief and economic security card (MCG cares); 5) application for pre-marriage orientation and counselling; 6) request for technical assistance; 7) request for psycho-social support services; 😎 request for access to the GAD knowledge management center cum ISDN-teen center; 9) population and development integration program and services; 10) responsible parents time and family planning program; 11) adolescent health and development program; 12) paglaya gender responsive recovery sessions with persons who use drugs; 13) population and GAD-related advocacies; 14) legal aide services and 15) ECCD-GAD respensiveness assessment services.

From the foregoing prospectus, it can be ascertained that the GAD offioe is neck deep in work so it is seldom that its haed Charlo Costales rarely finds time for any diversiion. Such a busy guy indeed and Mayor Crisostom C. Garbo sees this and is fully supportive of Charlo’s and his office initiatives.