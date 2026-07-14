General David dies at 92

Romeo Soliman David, a retired Philippine Air Force Brigadier General and former president of Clark Development Corporation (CDC) died on Sunday, July 12, 2026 at the age of 92.

David is a native of Candaba, Pampanga, and a graduate of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Class of 1956.

He had a distinguished 30-year military career and held positions as wing commander of the 5th Fighter Wing and 570th Composite Tactical Wing.

He also became the Deputy Base Commander of Clark Air Base Command, and commanding general of Regional Unified Command III.

Following his military service, David was appointed as President and Chief Executive Officer of CDC and Clark International Airport Corporation (CIAC).

General David also held high positions at the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) and Philippine Airlines (PAL).