Get kids jabbed versus pertussis, parents urged

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO -- The Department of Health (DOH) is urging parents to get their children vaccinated against pertussis.

DOH said the disease, also known as whooping cough, is a highly contagious bacterial respiratory infection.

It is transmitted through person-to-person respiratory droplets, or contact with airborne droplets and exposure to infected or contaminated clothes, utensils, and furniture, among others.

Its symptoms include persisting coughs that may last for two or more weeks, mild fever, and a runny nose.

DOH Undersecretary Eric Tayag said pertussis can be treated by antibiotics, but it is best prevented through vaccination.

He said babies and kids up to 12-year-old may be vaccinated at local health centers for free.

"Mothers and other guardians are advised to go to health centers in their locality to avail of free vaccine,” Tayag said.

Parents are also urged to avoid exposing their children to the public if possible, especially as several activities are expected during the Holy Week.