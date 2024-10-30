Get ready for a Super Monsterrific Halloween at SM Supermalls

Get your SuperKids in on the Halloween fun with SM’s MONSTERRIFIC HALLOWEEN COSTUME CONTEST! Open to kids below 12 years old, costume contests will be held in participating SM malls from October 26 to 31, 2024, with up to Php5,000 in SM shopping money at stake!

Copied Summary But that’s not all! Your SuperKids will also be able to TRICK-OR-TREAT the very same day! Just present single or accumulated receipts worth Php1,500 to receive a Halloween strap or stamp that qualifies them for the Halloween events. With this, SuperKids can present it to SM stores marked by emblems to get fun-tastic treats! Step into Reese’s Spooky Mansion at SM City Clark’s Event Center for Halloween Fun! Snap some Pick -A- Ween photos, enjoy delicious Reese’s Treats, and enter to win exclusive prizes with a single purchase – available until October 31, 2024. Take a look at these adorable hoodies at Reese’s Spooky Mansion, now at the Event Center in SM City Clark! You can also pick up some fresh Halloween goodies at Toy Kingdom! Check out their MONSTERRIFIC HALLOWEEN BAZAAR for the creepiest, spookiest, and coolest toys, treats and costumes, ready to transform your SuperKid into a Halloween winner! Attention Potterheads! Get your Harry Potter Merch at Miniso in SM Malls across Central Luzon! Attention Potterheads! Get your Harry Potter Merch at Miniso in SM Malls across Central Luzon! Spooky Halloween finds at SM City Marilao's Trick or Treat corner But of course, Halloween is not just for kids! Things can get real spooky with the adults, so embrace that horror ~aesthetic~ with SM Supermalls’ partner tenants! Transform your space (and look!) with creepy and delightful pieces from the MINISO x Harry Potter Collection, now available at SM Malls in Central Luzon. Unmask the mystery this Halloween! Scary masks and disguises await you at Toy Kingdom, located in your favorite SM Malls in Central Luzon Grab deliciously ghoulish sweet treats for your Halloween parties at CANDY CORNER and KRISPY KREME at SM Malls in Central Luzon For thrill-seekers, SM CINEMA is also having its fifth run of SINE SINDAK, a horror film festival that brings together local and Southeast Asian horror films for the horror junkies to enjoy starting October 30 to November 5. Do you dare to enter the Monsterrific Halloween experience waiting for you at SM Supermalls? For more information on SM’s Halloween events, visit www.smsupermalls.com or follow SM Supermalls on Facebook.