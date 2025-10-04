Get Ready for an Epic October

This October, SM Supermalls is rolling out the red carpet for the stars of the season—the SuperKids! From superheroes and anime icons to world cultures and adorable monsters, SM malls will transform into vibrant playgrounds filled with fun, fashion, and fantasy.
With a lineup of exciting events, contests, and parades, SuperKids Month is a celebration of imagination, self-expression, and community spirit. Kids are invited to dress up, join the fun, and shine in their most colorful costumes at select SM malls.
Shine like a true hero at the Super Hero Weekend (October 4 and 5)
The celebration kicks off with Super Hero Weekend, where kids can suit up in costumes inspired by their favorite heroes. A showcase of courage, creativity, and bold imagination, this action-packed event will reward five winners with ₱3,000 each.
Conquer the cosplay stage at the SuperKids Cosplay Quest (October 4, 11, 12, and 19)
Anime and pop culture take the spotlight as SuperKids transform into their beloved and fave characters. The most impressive cosplayer will be honored, with five winners each receiving P3,000.00.
Spread the Christmas cheer at the SuperKids Holidays (October 20 onwards)
Holiday magic begins early with SuperKids Holidays, as SM malls launch their Christmas festivities. From lively dances to heartwarming songs, SuperKids will light up the stage and spread joy as part of the grandest holiday celebration in the country.
Celebrate world cultures during the United Nations Week (October 20–25)
Diversity shines bright at United Nations Week, where kids proudly wear costumes inspired by cultures from around the world. A colorful parade of unity and tradition awaits, with three Best in National Costume winners receiving ₱2,000 worth of gift certificates each. Adding more excitement, the school with the most participants across all contest days will win ₱15,000 in GCs.
Shop for toys, treats, and costumes at the SuperKids Month Fair
All month long, families can complete the experience at the SuperKids Month Fair. Toy Kingdom offers superhero, anime, and monster-themed toys, SM Supermarket brings candies and Halloween goodies, while SM Store features costumes that instantly transform every child into their favorite character. It’s the ultimate one-stop shop for SuperKids fun.
Celebrate your child’s imagination and let them shine at SuperKids Month this October. For full mechanics and event details at select SM malls, visit and follow @SMSupermalls on social media.