Get Ready for an Epic October

This October, SM Supermalls is rolling out the red carpet for the stars of the season—the SuperKids! From superheroes and anime icons to world cultures and adorable monsters, SM malls will transform into vibrant playgrounds filled with fun, fashion, and fantasy.

With a lineup of exciting events, contests, and parades, SuperKids Month is a celebration of imagination, self-expression, and community spirit. Kids are invited to dress up, join the fun, and shine in their most colorful costumes at select SM malls.

Shine like a true hero at the Super Hero Weekend (October 4 and 5)

The celebration kicks off with Super Hero Weekend, where kids can suit up in costumes inspired by their favorite heroes. A showcase of courage, creativity, and bold imagination, this action-packed event will reward five winners with ₱3,000 each.