GET SET FOR GREAT SUMMER GETAWAYS!

It’s summer! The season for festivals, fiestas, concerts, special events, beaches and everything under the sun for much deserved breaks from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.
By yourself or with the gang, great getaways can be island hopping or exploring pristine beaches and chill spots in the country, and can go as far as Vietnam street food crawls, to Thailand white sand walks or Southeast Asian destinations filled with spur-of-the-moment adventures and shared moments.
For many young and adult Filipinos, international travel feels more accessible than ever, particularly within Southeast Asia and in nearby countries which offer easy and affordable opportunities to step away, connect with friends, and experience something fresh and new together.
To make those getaways truly great and hiccup-free, the nitty-gritty of it all must be ironed out: flights are booked, itineraries are saved, and most importantly, have the essential BDO Insure Travel Insurance.
BDO Insure Travel Insurance is the secret to traveling boldly. It helps soften the impacts of small disruptions that can take time away from the experiences you and your friends have been looking forward to. Or flight delays which may affect your hotel reservations, and even misplaced luggage that wrecks your whole schedule, and medical concerns can lead to out of the blue—and often high—expenses.
BDO Insure Travel Insurance offers essential protection for Filipinos heading overseas, covering trip cancellation protection, helping manage sudden changes in plans; medical expenses coverage, providing support for unexpected health concerns while abroad; coverage for damaged or lost baggage, so travel mishaps don’t slow you down; and 24/7 travel assistance, offering help anytime, wherever you are.
These benefits make it easier to travel confidently—whether it’s a carefully planned barkada trip or a spontaneous personal getaway.
One less thing to worry about
Getting covered is quick and easy. With just a few clicks, travelers can purchase BDO Insure Travel Insurance online at least four hours before departure.
And for those planning trips closer to home, BDO Insure also offers options for domestic travel, providing the same sense of confidence and protection for journeys around the Philippines.
Make every trip protected. Spend more of your time in enjoying the trip and creating unforgettable memories. Travel boldly with full protection. To start your travel coverage, visit BDO Insure’s website or call at (02) 8838-2364 to learn more.
More BDO ways to make that getaway worry-free
Traveling can be both exciting and daunting. To help you make the most out of your journey, here are ten essential tips that every traveler should know:
1. Plan Ahead: Research your destination, book accommodations, and plan your itinerary in advance. This will help you avoid last-minute stress and ensure you don't miss out on must-see attractions.
2. Pack Light: Bring only the essentials and avoid overpacking. A lighter suitcase makes it easier to move around and leaves room for souvenirs.
3. Stay Connected: Make sure you have a reliable way to stay in touch with family and friends. Consider getting a local SIM card or an international phone plan.
4. Learn Basic Phrases: Familiarize yourself with a few key phrases in the local language. This can help you navigate and connect with locals more easily.
5. Keep Important Documents Safe: Make copies of your passport, travel insurance, and other important documents. Store them separately from the originals in case of loss or theft.
6. Stay Healthy: Pack a basic first-aid kit and any necessary medications. Research any vaccinations or health precautions needed for your destination.
7. Be Aware of Local Customs: Respect the local culture and customs. This includes dressing appropriately, being mindful of local etiquette, and understanding social norms.
8. Stay Flexible: While it's good to have a plan, be open to changes and unexpected opportunities. Sometimes the best experiences come from spontaneous decisions.
9. Budget Wisely: Keep track of your expenses and stick to a budget. This will help you avoid overspending and ensure you have enough funds for the entire trip.
10. Enjoy the Journey: Take time to relax and soak in the experience! Traveling is about creating memories and enjoying new adventures, so make the most of every moment.
You can also check out BDO Deals to find exclusive perks on flights, travel agency packages, resort and hotel stays, pocket Wi-Fi and other travel essentials you can avail with your BDO Card. Keep posted for Travel Sale events that BDO hosts throughout the year for special fares, cruises, tours, payment options, and cashback promos,
A plus will be to keep your BDO Credit Card handy---the travel-ready, anytime use buddy for all your travel expenses.
Your BDO Credit Card is automatically ready for use in your travel and transactions without the need to call or notify the bank. Whether you're planning a personal getaway or leaving with the barkada for a summer trip, you can enjoy seamless transactions and peace of mind knowing that your BDO Credit Card will work wherever you go. Simply pack your bags, head to the airport, and start your adventure. Your BDO Card is as good to go as you are, so that you can focus on making memories and enjoying your journey.
When travelling abroad or even just in the country, it is important to have a card that can keep up with you and still let you stay in control. This is why the BDO Online App has the Lock/Unlock feature to allow you to lock your BDO Credit or Debit card when not in use and unlock it when you need to make a transaction, providing an extra layer of protection against unauthorized use, wherever you are.
Stay mindful of fees that may be associated with using your card abroad. With BDO, you may opt for Dual-Currency Billing that will let you enjoy the flexibility of being billed in Philippine Peso for local transactions, and in US Dollars for international transactions. Additionally, some ATMs may charge a withdrawal fee, so it's a good idea to check with the local bank before making a cash withdrawal.
Remember to follow the bank’s fraud reminders for the safe use of your card when traveling abroad. Always keep your card in a secure place, avoid using public Wi-Fi for online transactions, and monitor your account.
And what better way for a rewarding summer break than having the BDO Pay app on your mobile phone to make your travel and vacation transactions simpler, faster, and more rewarding.
You can settle bills, split group payments, and send money right from your phone in seconds, simply by scanning QR codes using the app to make payments to merchants nationwide with no need to cash in; easily send money to other BDO accounts for free, or to other banks or e-wallets for a low P10 fee when using InstaPay; pay over 1,800 billers straight from your BDO account or credit cards at zero convenience fee; and quickly request money from other BDO Pay users and watch the funds credited to your account in an instant.
Just download the app from the App Store, Google Play Store, or Huawei AppGallery. BDO Pay is easy to access whatever brand of smartphone you own. No need to register if you already have a BDO Online account – simply sign-in using your BDO Online username and password. BDO Pay will automatically reflect bank accounts and credit cards connected to your BDO Online account. You also have the option of linking and unlinking your choice of cards on BDO Pay anytime.
If you don’t have a BDO Online account yet, registering for BDO Pay is easy. Simply click ‘Sign-up’ and input the bank account and/or credit card you would like to use. Once your details are in, enter your preferred username and password, then log-in with these credentials. Enable biometrics, set up your passkey, and select your Default Payment and Receiving accounts.
And now, you can also earn cash rewards of up to ₱1,000 per month together with your family and friends through BDO Pay’s Refer a Friend Promo.
So pack your bags and prep your gear for that great summer getaway with BDO Insure Travel Insurance, BDO Credit Card and BDO Pay. Happy and safe getaways! (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
SIARGAO BECKONS…
Start that great summer getaway right in our very own spot. This season of the sun, the ‘Surfing Capital of the Philippines’ beckons as BDO brings the Siargao Island Festival to life.
From iconic surf breaks to serene lagoons, Siargao’s best-loved destinations are mapped out—and now, so is the next big celebration with the BDO Siargao Island Festival at Paseo de Cabuntog on April 18, 2026 at 2:00 in the afternoon.
World-class waves, emerald-green lagoons , white-sand beaches, natural rock pools, great food, a laid-back atmosphere with bright days and a nightlife. It’s paradise. It’s Siargao, named as the best island in Asia in the annual Condé Nast Traveler 2021, a tear-drop shaped island in Surigao del Norte, home to around 150,000 inhabitants with a local economy fueled by surfing, agriculture, fisheries, infrastructure and investment opportunities.
Now, the island’s rhythm feels even more vibrant with the BDO branch at the Siargao Town Center, an addition to the two BDO Network Bank branches which have long been serving the island’s local communities, from tourists, residents and workers to small entrepreneurs, plus the 30 Cash Agad partners located in far-flung barangays ensure that people who live or work outside the main tourism zone can still access cash and basic financial services.
Riding the waves, BDO Unibank brings something the island has long needed: a complete suite of banking services that complements the four pre-branch opening ATMs serving the island. Since these machines are an extension of the branch footprint, the addition of more ATMs and the Universal Teller Machine (UTM) means that Siargao now enjoys the widest and most reliable access to self-service For many SMEs, it’s the first time such comprehensive support has become available on the island, hence, Siargao’s business owners stand to benefit the most.
The Bank empowers Siargao with a financial services hub that supports every part of its economy: from local enterprises that keep the island thriving, visitors who fuel its revenue, and residents and workers who form its backbone.
BDO shares: We are proud to support the island’s growing tourism and local livelihood as we bring the BDO Siargao Island Festival to life. So bring your sunblock, shades, water bottle, flip flops, camera, and a trusty beach hat — all the must haves for an unforgettable island day at the BDO Siargao Island Festival. Together, let’s celebrate an island that continues to rise as BDO finds ways for Siargao. Together, let’s make the island vibes even brighter!” (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)