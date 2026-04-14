GET SET FOR GREAT SUMMER GETAWAYS!

It’s summer! The season for festivals, fiestas, concerts, special events, beaches and everything under the sun for much deserved breaks from the hustle and bustle of the daily grind.

By yourself or with the gang, great getaways can be island hopping or exploring pristine beaches and chill spots in the country, and can go as far as Vietnam street food crawls, to Thailand white sand walks or Southeast Asian destinations filled with spur-of-the-moment adventures and shared moments.

For many young and adult Filipinos, international travel feels more accessible than ever, particularly within Southeast Asia and in nearby countries which offer easy and affordable opportunities to step away, connect with friends, and experience something fresh and new together.

To make those getaways truly great and hiccup-free, the nitty-gritty of it all must be ironed out: flights are booked, itineraries are saved, and most importantly, have the essential BDO Insure Travel Insurance.

BDO Insure Travel Insurance is the secret to traveling boldly. It helps soften the impacts of small disruptions that can take time away from the experiences you and your friends have been looking forward to. Or flight delays which may affect your hotel reservations, and even misplaced luggage that wrecks your whole schedule, and medical concerns can lead to out of the blue—and often high—expenses.

BDO Insure Travel Insurance offers essential protection for Filipinos heading overseas, covering trip cancellation protection, helping manage sudden changes in plans; medical expenses coverage, providing support for unexpected health concerns while abroad; coverage for damaged or lost baggage, so travel mishaps don’t slow you down; and 24/7 travel assistance, offering help anytime, wherever you are.

These benefits make it easier to travel confidently—whether it’s a carefully planned barkada trip or a spontaneous personal getaway.

One less thing to worry about

Getting covered is quick and easy. With just a few clicks, travelers can purchase BDO Insure Travel Insurance online at least four hours before departure.

And for those planning trips closer to home, BDO Insure also offers options for domestic travel, providing the same sense of confidence and protection for journeys around the Philippines.

Make every trip protected. Spend more of your time in enjoying the trip and creating unforgettable memories. Travel boldly with full protection. To start your travel coverage, visit BDO Insure’s website or call at (02) 8838-2364 to learn more.

More BDO ways to make that getaway worry-free

Traveling can be both exciting and daunting. To help you make the most out of your journey, here are ten essential tips that every traveler should know:

1. Plan Ahead: Research your destination, book accommodations, and plan your itinerary in advance. This will help you avoid last-minute stress and ensure you don't miss out on must-see attractions.

2. Pack Light: Bring only the essentials and avoid overpacking. A lighter suitcase makes it easier to move around and leaves room for souvenirs.

3. Stay Connected: Make sure you have a reliable way to stay in touch with family and friends. Consider getting a local SIM card or an international phone plan.

4. Learn Basic Phrases: Familiarize yourself with a few key phrases in the local language. This can help you navigate and connect with locals more easily.

5. Keep Important Documents Safe: Make copies of your passport, travel insurance, and other important documents. Store them separately from the originals in case of loss or theft.

6. Stay Healthy: Pack a basic first-aid kit and any necessary medications. Research any vaccinations or health precautions needed for your destination.

7. Be Aware of Local Customs: Respect the local culture and customs. This includes dressing appropriately, being mindful of local etiquette, and understanding social norms.

8. Stay Flexible: While it's good to have a plan, be open to changes and unexpected opportunities. Sometimes the best experiences come from spontaneous decisions.

9. Budget Wisely: Keep track of your expenses and stick to a budget. This will help you avoid overspending and ensure you have enough funds for the entire trip.

10. Enjoy the Journey: Take time to relax and soak in the experience! Traveling is about creating memories and enjoying new adventures, so make the most of every moment.