GETTING TOGETHER TO FIGHT SCAMS
“Every Filipino has the right to have their hard-earned money protected. We encourage the public to stay informed, ask questions, and educate family members about common online scam tactics to prevent falling prey to scammers.”
Thus said the Philippine National Police, through its Anti-Cybercrime Group, elevating efforts to intensify public awareness and provide guidance to help Filipinos fight rising scams and other deceptive schemes that victimize decent, hardworking citizens.
Heeding the call, BDO Unibank (BDO) honors community efforts to fight scams. It recently joined the Credit Card Association of the Philippines in recognizing Barangay Bel-Air officials in Makati City,whose actions led to the arrest of scammers who were out hunting victims using International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers—illegal devices that intercept mobile communications to facilitate scams.
The Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group spearheaded the operation after detecting unusual cellular signals in the area, indicating the presence of IMSI catchers.
Through signal triangulation and close coordination with barangay officials, they were able to locate the source of these signals and identify the suspects.
Multi-sector collaboration
BDO believes in the power of multi-sector collaboration among private institutions, government units, and law enforcement to prevent fraud and safeguard the public against evolving criminal tactics.
BDO plans to conduct more workshops in communities to share practical tips and insights on identifying fraud schemes, securing personal information, and reporting suspicious activities.
These tips include scam emails (Phishing), scam calls (Vishing), and scam texts (Smishing). BDO strongly suggests the following:
Identify: Is the message triggering panic? Requires you to act fast and has a link? If you say yes to all these, it's a scam.
Avoid: Take extra measures to protect your personal info to avoid getting scammed. Don't click links and never share your OTP.
Prevent: In case of a fraud experience, reset your online banking password and lock your card on BDO Online. Call (02) 8888-0000 immediately.
Anyone asking for sensitive account or card info, or your OTP is out to scam you. End the call right away! (JTD/SunStar Pampanga)
PAY AND BE REWARDED!
This is the way to go: pay and get rewarded for every transaction using BDO Pay!
With BDO Pay, settling your expenses goes beyond speed, convenience and helps you earn, save and enjoy more. Every scan or bill payment becomes an opportunity to unlock rewards and exclusive deals that add extra value to your daily spending—from mobile load top-ups to shopping at your favorite stores.
Shop smart, earn instantly
From February 1 to March 31, 2026, every time you use BDO Pay’s Scan to Pay at SM Store and SM Retail affiliates, you get a P100 SM eVoucher for every P5,000 accumulated spend. Each customer can earn up to P300 worth of eVouchers within the promo period.
Whether you’re grabbing beauty must-haves at Watsons, restocking your pantry essentials with SM Supermarket, styling your home with accents from Our Home, or browsing across a wide range of finds at SM Store, BDO Pay helps you get more value from every purchase.
Load up on points
From January 16 to March 31, 2026, every time you Pay Bills or Buy Load through the BDO Pay app, you earn 1 Rewards point for every P100 spent.
To start earning and check your Rewards Points, just log in to the BDO Pay app and activate your BDO Rewards Card—it’s that quick and simple.
Simple, secure and made for you
BDO Pay makes life easier with features that fit your lifestyle—Pay Bills, Send Money, Scan to Pay, Split Bill and Request Money. Every transaction is effortless and safe with exclusive rewards that add value to your day-to-day spending.
Make every payment count. Download the app from the App Store, Google Play, or AppGallery. Sign in using your BDO Online username and password, and you can discover how convenience and rewards can work together. For full promo details and list of participating SM Retail merchants, visit bdo.com.ph/bdopay-evouchers.