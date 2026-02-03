GETTING TOGETHER TO FIGHT SCAMS

“Every Filipino has the right to have their hard-earned money protected. We encourage the public to stay informed, ask questions, and educate family members about common online scam tactics to prevent falling prey to scammers.”

Thus said the Philippine National Police, through its Anti-Cybercrime Group, elevating efforts to intensify public awareness and provide guidance to help Filipinos fight rising scams and other deceptive schemes that victimize decent, hardworking citizens.

Heeding the call, BDO Unibank (BDO) honors community efforts to fight scams. It recently joined the Credit Card Association of the Philippines in recognizing Barangay Bel-Air officials in Makati City,whose actions led to the arrest of scammers who were out hunting victims using International Mobile Subscriber Identity (IMSI) catchers—illegal devices that intercept mobile communications to facilitate scams.

The Philippine National Police’s Anti-Cybercrime Group spearheaded the operation after detecting unusual cellular signals in the area, indicating the presence of IMSI catchers.

Through signal triangulation and close coordination with barangay officials, they were able to locate the source of these signals and identify the suspects.