Giant Lantern Festival 2023 Competition Night @ Robinsons Starmill

A total of 10 barangays will be participating in the 2023 Giant Lantern Festival Competition which will be held on Dec 16,2023 at the grounds of Robinsons Starmill at around 6pm.

Barangay Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, San Nicolas, San Jose, San Juan, Sta. Lucia, Sto Nino, and Telabastagan will showcase their craftsmanship and artisty through its magical and rhythmical dancing light spectacle.

All the participating barangays each received a subsidy totaling P400,000 the biggest amount given in the history of GLF.

There were issues arising that some parts of the country are niw selling lanterns. How could that possibly affect the lantern mamers in San Fernando?

"Our lanterns promises unparalleld quality. Mas matibay at mas magaganda ang mga designs ng ating parol. And so far, our parol makers are doing well," stressed the indefatigable City Tourism Officer Ms Ching Pangilinan during the execom meeting held at Robinsons Starmill.

This year GLF boasts of its spectacular show.

"To ensure that there's going to be intricate interplay of light with the music the number of bulbs matter. So, we have already removed the limit given that they don't exceed the electric consumption.

"Lanterns can use as many as 13,000 to 15,000 light bulbs as long as they follow the maximum of 350,000watts." added Ms Pangilinan.

In her message City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag thanked all the members of the committee.

"First of all gusto kong pasalamatan ang bumubuo ng committee talagnag pinagtrabahuhan nila at ginugulan ng oras para mas lalung mapaganda ang Giant Lantern Festival. Kahit wala silang suweldo makikita mo talaga ang pagmamahal nila sa kultura at para sa buong Fernandino.

"Kaya iniimbitaha ko po kayong lahat at panoorin ninyo ang Giant Lantern Festival. Kasi talagang ibang klaseng show ang mapapanood ninyo"

On the other hand the head of the committee Ms Sonia Sotto talks about the prizes.

"Well, for this year the prizes at stake are P300,000 for the grand championm the first runner up gets P200,000 while the third takes home P100,000.

"Talagang ang nilakihan ng subsidy ng ating Mahal na Maykr ay yung subsidy for each participating barangay. Ginawa niyang P400,000 pesos ang budget nila para mas lalung mapaganda ang baaat entry.

Dubbed as "Ligligan Parul" by kapampangans, the spectators may watch he festival ckmpetition night for free. There will also be around 60 booths in the area owned by micro, small and medium enterprises which are exclusively kapampangan made, to ensure that the audiences enjoy the full festival experience.

As usual the competition will have three roundsm wih the first round being the individual performances of each barangay lantern with their interplay of lights and their chosen music.

The showdown begins in he second round as lanterns will be divided into three groups, and operators will be challenged to improvise their performances following surprise kapampangan or filipino christmas songs.

Meanwhile, the final round is a simultaneous performance of all participating lanterns.