It was a night of magnificent craftsmanship and kaleidoscopic splendor as the 2023 Giant Lantern Festival Championship Night was held at the grounds of Robinsons Starmill last Dec 16,2023.

Barangay Telabastagan was proclaimed as the grand champion, taking home a trophy and cash worth P300,000. Coming next is Bgy San Nicolas bagging trophy and cash worth P200,000 and third is Bgy San Juan winning a trophy and cash prize of P100,000.

The panel of judges were composed of : Ms Cynthia Gueco, Hon. Cynthia Lagdameo Carrion, Dr. Raymundo Rovillos, Atty Rowell Garcia, Ar. Royal Pineda,and His Excellency The Most Reverend Charles John Brown,D.D.

Ten Barangays participated in this year's competition. They are: Barangays Bulaon, Calulut, Del Pilar, Dolores, San Nicolas, San Jose, San Juan, Sta. Lucia, Sto. Nino, and Telabastagan.

Participating barangays each received a subsidy totaling P400,000, the largest amount given in the historh of GLF.

The competition has three rounds. The first round being the individual performances of the barangays lanterns with their interplay of lights and their josen music.

The showdow begins in the second round as lanterns were divided into three groups, and operators will be challenged to improvise their performances following surprise kapampangan or Filipinl christmas songs.

The final round, meanwhile, is a simultaneous performance of all participating lanterns.

In her video message the City of San Fernando Mayor Vilma Caluag said: "Sa pagdating po ng kapaskuhan muling maipapakita ang galkng at talento ng mga Fernandino at maipagmamalaki ang makulay na kultura ng Sa Fer ando sa pamamgitang ng biggest, brightest ang most colorful christmas event ang....Giant Lantern Festival.

"Pauloy pong pinatingkad ng ating administrasyon ang mga christmas lanterns, lights at decorations natin sa mga daan at iba't ibang pampublikong lugar. Hindi natin pinabayaa ang sector ng parol makers kung saa nanggaga,ing ang inspirasyon para sa makukulay nating disenyo ngayong pasko. At muli rin nating pinalaki ang budget ng mga barangay kasama ang kanilang mga Lantern makers na sasali at lalahok sa Giant Lsntern Competition.

"Nakahanda rin po ang lokal na pamahalaan ng San Fernando upang siguruhin ang kaligtasan, kapayapaan at kagandahan ng 2023 Giant Lanter festival sa tulong ng kapulisan,Bureau of Fire & Protection at iba't ibang departamento ng siyudad ng Sa Fernando.

"Sa mga hakbang ng ating pinamumunuan ay sinisigurado po natin na patuloy na makikilala ang parol fernandino at ang siyudad San Fernando, hindi lamang bilang christmas capital ng Pilipinas kundi sa iba't ibang sulok ng mundo bilang simbolo ng masaya at makabuluhang selebrasyon ng kapaskuhan. Maraminv salamat po."